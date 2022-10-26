Niall Murray of Connacht is congratulated by team mate Conor Oliver after scoring their side's first try during the United Rugby Championship match at The Sportsground. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Connacht travel to Wales this weekend to face Ospreys. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at the Swansea.com Stadium in Swansea and kicks off at 7.35pm on Saturday.

What’s the team news?

Connacht will be without their Irish stars this weekend – including Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Mack Hansen and Cian Prendergast - as they move into the international camp. We'll bring you further team news from both teams when it's released later in the week.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTE 2 & Premier Sports 1. The game is also being streamed live on the RTE and Premier Sports Players as well as URC.tv.

What can I read and listen to about the game on Independent.ie?

The build-up to Ireland's autumn internationals has begun in earnest and Ruaidhri O'Connor brings you Andy Farrell's thoughts below.

Having moved up to head coach after Andy Friend's moved into the director of rugby role during the close season, Pete Wilkins has been talking to David Kelly about the moving of the deckchairs at at Connacht and whether further changes may be likely next season.

Connacht picked up a good win over the weekend, grabbing the bonus point against Scarlets. We have the match report below.

We also have player ratings for you from that win in our new video format.

On the latest episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Ruaidhri to look ahead to the Autumn internationals and discuss Leinster's win over Munster.

Will kicks things off by asking Rud and Luke what a successful November would look like for Andy Farrell - are results the most important thing or should the Ireland head coach look to blood new players?

The age-old question of how many games Johnny Sexton should play is up for discussion too, as is the pecking order at scrum-half.

The chat then moves on to Leinster's win over Munster, with Luke bemused by the view that there were many positives for Graham Rowntree to take from the game and Rud wondering if Munster would benefit from a rebuilding season in the Challenge Cup.

What are the coaches saying?

We'll have fresh quotes from Peter Wilkins and Tony Booth when they face the press in the build-up to the game.