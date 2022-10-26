Damian de Allende of Munster is tackled by Sam Carter of Ulster during the United Rugby Championship pool match at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The URC interpros are coming thick and fast with a second on the bounce for Munster this weekend with the visit of Ulster. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at Thomond Park in Limerick and kicks off at 5.15pm on Saturday.

What’s the team news?

The eight Munster players selected for Ireland’s Nations Series fixtures miss out but John Ryan is set to cap a whirlwind few days by lining out for Munster. Ryan has been training with his home province over the last couple of days following his return in light of Wasps' financial strife.

The 34-year-old tighthead, who has signed a three-month contract, will be available for selection for the crucial Ulster game, which comes a major boost to an injury-ravaged Munster.

Stephen Archer has undergo surgery having suffered an ankle injury against Bulls.

Following the weekend’s action, Jack O’Sullivan (knee), Liam Coombes (hamstring) and Tom Ahern (shoulder) will all go for MRI scans this week with O’Sullivan expected to be unavailable for the medium term.

Jean Kleyn has had a scan on a rib injury and his availability will be determined later in the week.

In positive news, Simon Zebo (calf), Mike Haley (groin) and Roman Salanoa (head) will all return to full team training this week.

Academy lock Edwin Edogbo (calf) is progressing with his rehab and his availability will be determined later in the week.

Alex Kendellen will increase his exposure to full team training with a view to returning in the next few weeks.

Unavailable: RG Snyman (knee), Jack Daly (knee), Alex Kendellen (head), Paddy Kelly (head), Keith Earls (thigh), Andrew Conway (knee), Fineen Wycherley (shoulder), Antoine Frisch (calf).

We'll bring you an Ulster squad update when the province release one following their recent return from South Africa.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTE 2 & Premier Sports 1. The game is also being streamed live on the RTE and Premier Sports Players as well as URC.tv. You can also follow all the action as it happens in our liveblog here on Independent.ie Sport.

What are the camps saying?

We'll bring you fresh quotes from Graham Rowntree and Dan McFarland when they face the press in the build-up to the game.