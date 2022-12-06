The Heineken Champions Cup is back this weekend as Munster open their campaign with a visit from Toulouse. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at Thomond Park in Limerick with a 3.15pm kick-off on Sunday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTE2 from 2.30pm and BT Sport 1 (3.00pm). It is also being streamed live on the RTE and BT Sport Players.

What’s the team news?

Conor Murray returns to training this week after recovering from the groin injury he sustained on his 100th Ireland cap against South Africa last month.

Mike Haley is expected to complete his return to play protocols this week with a view to returning to full team training.

Simon Zebo sustained a low-grade knee injury against Edinburgh and will begin rehabilitation with the medical department. He will be unavailable for the next few weeks.

Stephen Archer (ankle), Tom Ahern (shoulder), RG Snyman (knee), Fineen Wycherley (shoulder), Paddy Kelly (head), Jack Daly (knee), Jack O’Sullivan (knee), Andrew Conway (knee) and Keynan Knox (knee) are all continuing to rehab.

What are the odds?

Munster are favourites at 8/13 with Toulouse 7/5 and the draw is 18/1.

What are the coaches saying?

We'll bring you fresh quotes from Graham Rowntree and Sylvain Houles when they face the press ahead of the game.