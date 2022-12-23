Jonathan Sexton of Leinster is tackled by Joey Carbery of Munster during the United Rugby Championship match at Aviva Stadium. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Munster welcome Leinster for the traditional Christmas interpro clash in the United Rugby Championship this St Stephen's Day. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Monday’s match takes place at Thomond Park in Limerick with a 7.35pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

Munster are boosted by the return of Simon Zebo, Jack O’Sullivan and Stephen Archer, but John Hodnett is a doubt with a thigh injury. The province hope to have Springbok star RG Snyman back in the new year.

Read More

In the Leinster camp, James Tracy has been forced to retire and Leo Cullen paid tribute on Thursday.

Read More

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on TG4 & Viaplay (formerly Premier Sports). The game is also being streamed live on the TG4 Player and on the Viaplay app.

What can I read about and listen to in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Ruaidhri O'Connor has examined what the game can do to minimise retirements like Tracy's. He's also been talking to Munster's Antoine Frisch and looked into the upcoming changes in law application.

The latest fall-out from the racial abuse investigation at Benetton is also below.

Read More

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald look back on the latest weekend of Champions Cup action.

If you want to get in touch with the show, email your questions and comments to theleftwing@independent.ie, or tweet Will and Luke at @slatterywill and @lukefitz11.

Listen and follow on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

What are the match odds?

Leinster are favourites at 4/9 with Munster 9/5 and the draw priced at 17/1.

What are the coaches saying?

We'll have fresh quotes from Leo Cullen and Graham Rowntree when they face the press ahead of the game.