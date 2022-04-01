Munster welcome Leinster for Irish rugby's biggest interpro clash in the United Rugby Championship this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at Thomond Park in Limerick with a 7.00pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

Johnny Sexton has been given another weekend off after his Six Nations exploits as Leinster travel without their captain while Munster have also restored a number of Andy Farrell's men to a strong side that will be led by Peter O'Mahony.

MUNSTER - M Gallagher; C Nash, C Farrell, D de Allende, S Daly; J Carbery, C Murray; J Loughman, N Scannell, S Archer; J Jenkins, F Wycherley; P O'Mahony (capt), C Cloete, G Coombes. Reps: D Barron, J Wycherley, J Ryan, T Ahern, A Kendellen, C Casey, B Healy, K Earls.

LEINSTER - H Keenan; J O'Brien, G Ringrose (capt), R Henshaw, J Lowe; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; E Byrne, J Tracy, M Ala'alatoa; D Toner, J Dunne; C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan. Reps: D Sheehan, C Healy, T Furlong, R Molony, J Murphy, L McGrath, C Frawley, M Deegan.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTE 2 & Premier Sports 2. The game is also being streamed live on the RTE Player.

What can I read about and listen to in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Munster got back to winning ways after their South African tour with a resounding bonus point win over Benetton last weekend. The exit of Damian de Allende at the end of the season has also been confirmed, with a return to Japan on the cards for the World Cup-winning Springbok.

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald discuss all the latest rugby news and are joined by Chris Foy in the UK to chat about Eddie Jones, England and their coaching succession plan.

And there's an extra episode where Sinéad Kissane previews Ireland women’s Six Nations crunch clash against France with Cian Tracey and former Ireland captain, Claire Molloy.

For more Left Wing episodes, visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/the-left-wing/

What are the match odds?

Leinster are favourites at 8/13 with Munster 7/5 and the draw priced at 17/1.

What are the coaches saying?

Leo Cullen:

“Over the last nine weeks this group has played seven matches and battled really hard and built a lot of cohesion. It will be good to have some fresh energy coming into the group and getting everybody back together.

“And we know next week it is going to be the same and when you are in a packed house, particularly down in Thomond, the crowd will be on top of the team and when the pressure is on you need to stay composed and stay on top of the game. If you make an error, just stay composed rather than compound it with another error and that’s what we were guilty of in the first-half.”

Johann van Graan:

“Look it is a massive block for us, Leinster, the two Exeter games, Ulster and then Cardiff. It is a big part of the season, but that is why you work.

“The Leinster game is always special at Thomond Park, so I’m really looking forward to it.”