Munster welcome Dragons to Limerick this weekend for their United Rugby Championship clash. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at Thomond Park with a 5.15pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

11 players have been released from the Ireland camp to their provinces in order to access match minutes in the United Rugby Championship this weekend with Craig Casey and Gavin Coombes returning to Munster.

In further good news for Johann van Graan, prop Roman Salanoa does not currently require surgery on his injured ankle, as he continues his rehab.

Springbok centre Damian de Allende (abdomen) has stepped up his recovery from injury but he will not be available for the clash with the Dragons.

Full-back Matt Gallagher suffered a low-grade calf strain and will be assessed throughout the week. Jack Daly suffered an ankle injury in training last week and is facing a spell out.

RG Snyman (knee), Jason Jenkins (abdomen), Liam O’Connor (knee), Thomas Ahern (thigh) and Keith Earls (thigh) remain sidelined.

Munster have also signed Shannon scrum-half Aran Hehir as cover.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on TG4 (4.45m) and Premier Sports 2 (5.10pm). The game is also being streamed live on the TG4 app.

Current Graham Rowntree has said he is unsure about the timetable involved in Munster’s ongoing quest to find Johann van Graan’s successor as head coach.

What are the match odds?

Munster are huge favourites at 1/18 with Dragons 10//1 and the draw priced at 40/1.

What are the coaches saying?

We’ll bring you updates from Johann van Graan and Dean Ryan once the pre-match press conferences are held.