Connacht and Munster compete for the ball at the lineout. Image: Sportsfile.

Munster and Connacht return to action with a URC derby this weekend. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at the Thomond Park in Limerick with a 7.35pm kick-off on Saturday.

What’s the team news?

Munster have a full deck to choose from for Saturday’s interpro, with assistant coach Mike Prendergast revealing that the players who featured for Ireland last Saturday are back with the province and available to play.

Connacht coach Andy Friend revealed that the internationals will be allowed to play in seven of the next nine games and it it up to the provinces which ones they feature in, with the most likely time for a break coming at Christmas.

However, Connacht's Ireland star Mack Hansen is unlikely to feature due to the thigh injury he picked up in Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series win against Australia last Saturday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on TG4 & Premier Sports 1. The game is also being streamed live on the TG4 and Premier Sports Players as well as URC.tv.

What are the coaches saying?

