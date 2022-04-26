Damian de Allende of Munster is tackled by Sam Carter of Ulster during the United Rugby Championship match at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Munster welcome Cardiff to Cork in the United Rugby Championship this weekend for their final home game of the regular URC season. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Friday’s match takes place at Musgrave Park with a 7.35pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

Dave Kilcoyne will not play again this season after he was forced to undergo neck surgery this week after a consultation with his specialist and he may be out for four months.

John Hodnett is awaiting a specialist opinion on the knee injury he suffered against Ulster on Friday night as Munster prepare to host Cardiff this weekend.

Chris Cloete was removed with a neck and head injury in Belfast on Friday and will undergo the return to play protocols.

On the plus side, Peter O’Mahony has returned to full training.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on TG4 & Premier Sports 2. The game is also being streamed live on the TG4 Player and Premier Sports Player.

What are the match odds?

Munster are huge are favourites at 1/12 with Cardiff 7/1 and the draw priced at 25/1.

What are the coaches saying?

We'll bring you quotes from Johann van Graan and Dai Young once the pre-match press conferences are complete.