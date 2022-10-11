The Munster team during a water break in the United Rugby Championship defeat to Connacht at The Sportsground in Galway. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Munster welcome South African visitors the Bulls this weekend as they desperately search for a spark to ignite their season. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at Thomond Park in Limerick and kicks off at 7.35pm on Saturday.

What’s the team news?

Munster are assessing the condition of their captain Peter O’Mahony but will definitely be without full-back Mike Haley for the Bulls clash, while Fineen Wycherley is also a doubt this weekend.

Liam Coombes’ return improves their back-three options, while they will welcome back their Emerging Ireland contingent after the three-game tour of South Africa.

With Andrew Conway (knee), Simon Zebo (calf) and Keith Earls (thigh) out, the province’s resources are stretched in the wide channels.

Promising back-row Daniel Okeke has been ruled out for a matter of months after undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury, while Luke Rigney has been released after a short-term contract.

RG Snyman remains sidelined with his ongoing knee issue, while Jack Daly is also on the long term absentee list. Alex Kendellen and Paddy Kelly are out with head injuries.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on TG4 & Premier Sports 1 from 7.00pm. The game is also being streamed live on the TG4 and Premier Sports Players as well as URC.tv.

What can I read and listen to about the game on Independent.ie?

Connacht deepened the crisis at Munster while picking up their first win of the season last weekend in Galway and the report is below.

We also have Munster's player ratings for you from in our new video format.

Brendan Fanning analysed that Munster loss and Bernard Jackman's Sunday Independent column covered the fascinating story of former Munster man Damian Browne.

On last week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Cian Tracey to discuss all the latest rugby news.

The chat kicked off with Leinster's win over Ulster, with Luke and Cian in agreement that the difference in forward power was key.

Luke thinks the new Munster coaching staff need time to implement their framework but they also need to pick up points fast.

The Emerging Ireland tour kicked off with a very one-sided win over the Griquas - is it pointless for the Irish youngsters to be playing such weak opposition?

What are the match odds?

Munster are favourites at 4/11 with Bulls 23/10 and the draw 17/1.

What are the camps saying?

Graham Rowntree:

“That’s coaching. It’s fixing things, finding solutions, moving forward; working to the next game. I’ve been around long enough, obviously it’s a different context being the head coach but I knew it wasn’t going to be easy.

“We’ve changed how we’re doing things. We’ve not reinvented the wheel but we’ve changed things and I can see the changes, the improvements coming through but we just have to eradicate errors, eradicate penalties, improve our discipline.

“It’s my job to do that, and the coaches, and to manage those young coaches, it’s my job.

“We’ll keep doing that, that’s all we can physically do, day in, day out.

“Expectations? I don’t know, I’ve had none put on me as such. I want to win the next game. I want to improve every week, I want to win the next game, that’s what I’ll keep driving.”

Jake White:

“We are going to do some homework on Munster, and it’s not going to get any easier as Munster are under the pump – I think they’ve lost three of their four games.

“But there is a positive (from Saturday's loss to Glasgow) that we didn’t get any injuries, and we did score 14 points in the second half after they were so far ahead.

“Had it been for one or two options, we might have been able to get two bonus points there because we were close to scoring a fourth try, and that would’ve made us within seven.

“So, those are the margins, but we didn’t get that. Now we’ve gotta get up on Monday and prepare for Munster.”