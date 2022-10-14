Nathan Doak of Ulster clears under pressure from Reinhard Nothnagel of Emirates Lions during the United Rugby Championship match at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ulster are the next of the Irish provinces to head to the Southern Hemisphere as they begin their South African tour this weekend against the Lions. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg with a 1.00pm Irish time kick-off on Saturday.

What’s the team news?

Ulster have included Emerging Ireland players Robert Baloucoune and Dave McCann with Callum Reid, Cormac Izuchukwu, Nathan Doak, Stewart Moore and Ethan McIlroy on the bench.

There’s no place for new signing Rory Sutherland or James Hume who is close to a return to action as they look to continue their strong start to the season.

Lions: Andries Coetzee, Edwill van der Merwe, Henco van Wyk, Marius Louw, Quan Horn, Gianni Lombard, Sanele Nohamba, JP Smith, Jaco Visagie, Ruan Dreyer, Willem Alberts, Reinhard Nothnagel (CAPT), Emmanuel Tshituka, Ruan Venter, Francke Horn

Replacements: PJ Botha, Sti Sithole, Ruan Smith, Pieter Jansen van Vuren, Sibusiso Sangweni, Morne van den Berg, Jordan Hendrikse, Zander du Plessis

Ulster: Michael Lowry, Rob Baloucoune, Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey, Rob Lyttle, Billy Burns, John Cooney, Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Gareth Milasinovich, Alan O’Connor (CAPT), Sam Carter, Dave McCann, Marcus Rea, Duane Vermeulen

Replacements: John Andrew, Callum Reid, Tom O’Toole, Cormac Izuchukwu, Nick Timoney, Nathan Doak, Stewart Moore, Ethan McIlroy

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 from 12.30pm Irish time. The game is also being streamed live on the Premier Sports Players as well as URC.tv.

What can I read and listen to about the game on Independent.ie?

Iain Henderson has been speaking to Jonathan Bradley ahead of the game.

Ulster got back to winning ways after their loss to Leinster with a convincing win over Ospreys in Belfast on Saturday. You can read the report here.

Elsewhere, Brendan Fanning analysed Connacht's victory over Munster and Bernard Jackman's Sunday Independent column covered the fascinating story of former Munster man Damian Browne.

What are the match odds?

Ulster are favourites at 8/13, with Lions 7/5 and the draw 17/1.

What are the coaches saying?

Ivan van Rooyen:

“Did we expect to get three wins on tour? It was always part of the plan. The crucial victory on tour was probably the first one. Managed to sneak one against Ospreys, and that obviously increases the belief.

“So, I’m just really happy with the work rate, with the effort and the preparation from the guys … and I think it showed (against Edinburgh) with the defensive effort and the sharpness on attack … the desperateness with the kick-chase … I feel the team is in a great place.

“Some guys will call it character, some guys will call it culture, you can call it what you want but the guys are willing to work really hard for each other. The most rewarding thing for us as coaches is seeing that effort three weeks in a row.

: “Will this put any pressure on us going back home? I don’t think pressure to win, for instance … it’s important for us to travel and recover well (before facing) a very fit, tough Ulster team.

“It’ll obviously be nice building on the momentum, but this week is about balance between wellness and recovery.”

Dan McFarland:

“We know what it’s like (to travel to South Africa).

“It’s not a surprise to us. You’ve seen with the South African teams coming here, it’s not a surprise for them. They’ve been totally dominant.

“Compare that to what happened (at the start) last year, the Bulls were losing by 30 points and were finalists by the end of the season. The South Africans starting so strong tells you something about what we face in the league this year.

“The standard of the URC is getting stronger and stronger. The South African teams are going to really test us. They seem to be able to play their first teams week in, week out. They don’t really change.

“The Sharks will have a few Test players coming back in, the Stormers have a few, but the Bulls don’t have many, the Lions don’t have many Test players. Week in, week out, they’re rolling out their first teams and they’ve been pretty impressive.”