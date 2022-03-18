Jack O’Donoghue of Munster during the United Rugby Championship match between Vodacom Bulls and Munster

Munster are still in South Africa this weekend for their rearranged United Rugby Championship clash with the Lions. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg with a noon Irish time kick-off.

What’s the team news?

Diarmuid Barron is following return to play protocols after coming off in the final minute of last week's 29-24 defeat to Bulls for a head injury assessment.

Prop James French underwent a minor procedure on his knee last week and is expected to rehab with the medical team for approximately six weeks.

And nine players remain with the Ireland Six Nations squad, including Tadhg Beirne, Andrew Conway, Peter O’Mahony, Dave Kilcoyne, Conor Murray and Joey Carbery, who all saw action in the win over England.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTE 2 (11.45am) & Premier Sports 2 (11.55am). The game is also being streamed live on the RTE Player.

Simon Zebo has travelled with the Munster squad for this tour after being with the group who got stranded in South Africa last December. David Kelly spoke to him last month about his stop-start return.

What are the match odds?

The Lions are slight favourites at 4/5 with Munster 11/10 and the draw priced at 19/1.

What are the coaches saying?

We’ll bring you updates from Johann van Graan and Ivan van Rooyen once the pre-match press conferences are held.