Connacht head coach Andy Friend questioned his players after the heavy defeat to Leinster. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Connacht are starting their South African tour in the United Rugby Championship this weekend with a clash against the Lions. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at the Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg with a 3.05pm Irish time kick-off.

What’s the team news?

Connacht coach Andy Friend said that their two-match trip to South Africa is a chance to get ready for next season.

He has not brought any players who are departing in the summer for their games against the Lions this week and the Sharks the following Saturday.

Forwards: Jack Aungier, Finlay Bealham, Paul Boyle, Denis Buckley, Jarrad Butler, Oisín Dowling, Jordan Duggan, Leva Fifita, Dave Heffernan, Greg McGrath, Jonny Murphy Niall Murray, Conor Oliver, Cian Prendergast, Gavin Thornbury, Dylan Tierney-Martin

Backs: Bundee Aki, Caolin Blade, Shayne Bolton, Jack Carty, Tom Daly, Tom Farrell, Conor Fitzgerald, Mack Hansen, Kieran Marmion, Tiernan O'Halloran, John Porch, Alex Wootton.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTE 2 & FreeSports. The game is also being streamed live on the RTE Player and FreeSports Player.

What are the match odds?

Lions are favourites at 4/9 with Connacht 9/5 and the draw priced at 17/1.

What are the coaches saying?

Andy Friend:

“Our message coming over is let’s be the first team to have a clean sweep against the South African sides. No one has done it to date.

“We had a good win against the Bulls, a good win against the Stormers. It is going to be tough. There have been 16 games played over here (by European sides) and there has only been one win, so it’s going to be a tall ask.

“We are not coming over here just to fulfil two fixtures. We need to keep ourselves winning, to keep ourselves in the hunt and we need to prove to ourselves that we are worthy of victory.”

We'll bring you quotes from Lions head coach Ivan van Rooyen once he faces the press.