They're another URC interpro this weekend as Leinster welcome Ulster. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at the RDS in Dublin with a 7.35pm kick-off on Saturday.

What’s the team news?

James Lowe will feature for the first time this season after being named in the Leinster team.

Lowe will start on the left wing after recovering from a calf injury while fullback Hugo Keenan and scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park will also pull on the Leinster jersey for the first time this season after being key players for Ireland during November.

For Ulster, Iain Henderson will make his first start of the season at blindside flanker, while in the centre Stuart McCloskey, who put in a barnstorming performance in the green shirt when he lined-out in all three November Test games, starts together with fellow Ireland team-mate, James Hume, for the first time this season following Hume’s return from injury.

Leinster: H Keenan, J O’Brien, G Ringrose, J Osborne, J Lowe, R Byrne, J Gibson-Park, C Healy, R Kelleher, M Ala’Alatoa, J Ryan, J Jenkins, R Baird, J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: D Sheehan, A Porter, T Furlong, R Molony, C Doris, N McCarthy, C Tector, L Turner.

Ulster: M Lowry, E McIlroy, J Hume, S McCloskey, S Moore, B Burns, J Cooney, A Warwick, T Stewart, M Moore, A O’Connor, K Treadwell, I Henderson, M Rea, N Timoney.

Replacements: R Herring, C Reid, T O’Toole, S Carter, D Vermeulen, N Doak, J Stockdale, M Rea.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on TG4 & Premier Sports 1. The game is also being streamed live on the TG4 and Premier Sports Players as well as URC.tv.

What can I read and listen to about the game on Independent.ie?

Last time out in the URC Leinster had a facile win over Glasgow, while Ulster had no issues seeing off Zebre. We've reports and reaction for you on both games below. Plus Rúaidhrí O'Connor has been talking to Will Connors as he continues his rehabilitation from injury.

On the latest episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Cian Tracey to assess where the Irish provinces stand heading into a crucial period of the season.

The lads are in agreement that there is some positivity coming back into the Munster set-up, while Ulster players like Jacob Stockdale and James Hume have something to prove against Leinster.

In the second part of the show, Chris Foy in the UK joins Will and Luke to discuss Eddie Jones' future as England coach, with pressure mounting on the RFU to make a change.

What are the odds?

Leinster are clear favourites at 1/5 with Ulster 7/2 and the draw is 22/1.

What are the coaches saying?

We'll bring you fresh quotes from Leo Cullen and Dan McFarland when they face the press ahead of the game.