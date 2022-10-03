Leinster debutant Brian Deeny is tackled by Marius Louw of Cell C Sharks in Durban last season.

Leinster will kook to keep their 100 per cent start going this weekend when they welcome South African outfit Sharks. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at the RDS in Dublin and kicks off at 5.05pm on Saturday.

What’s the team news?

Jamison Gibson-Park’s start to the season has been delayed by a hamstring injury but Liam Turner is back in full training after a toe injury.

Caelan Doris (head), Ronan Kelleher (hamstring) and Dave Kearney (adductor) are all being assessed ahead of this weekend’s game, while Ciarán Frawley (shoulder), Hugo Keenan (abdominal & knee injury), James Lowe (calf), James Tracy (neck), Charlie Ryan (knee) and Tommy O’Brien (knee) remain out.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTE 2 and Premier Sports 1. The game is also being streamed live on the RTE and Premier Sports Players as well as URC.tv. You can also follow all the action as it happens here in our liveblog.

What can I read and listen to about the game on Independent.ie?

Leinster took the spoils despite a late Ulster surge in last Friday's interpro in Belfast and you can read the report and relive our live blog here.

We also have player ratings for you in our new video format.

Leinster and Ireland's Hugo Keenan has been talking to Cian Tracey as has former Munster man Matt D’Arcy, while Will Slattery, Brendan Fanning and Bernard Jackman all have columns reviewing last week's action and news for you below.

On last week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald were joined by Rúaidhrí O'Connor to discuss all the latest rugby news.

They kicked things off by discussing Stuart Lancaster's end-of-season departure from Leinster to Racing 92. The chat then moves on to Munster's disappointing defeat to the Dragons. Bundee Aki's red card and Ulster's blockbuster clash with Leinster last Friday were up for discussion too.

Listen and follow the Left Wing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts from.

For more, visit: www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/the-left-wing/

What are the match odds?

Leinster are heavy favourites at 1/12, with Sharks 7/1 and the draw 30/1.

What are the coaches saying?

We'll bring you fresh quotes from Leo Cullen and Sean Everitt once they face the press ahead of the game.