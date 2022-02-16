Head coach Leo Cullen and Ross Byrne during a Leinster Rugby squad training session at UCD in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Leinster welcome Ospreys to Dublin on Saturday for their United Rugby Championship clash. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at the RDS with a 5.00pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

With it being Six Nations season, both sides will be looking to their panels to replace those players away on international duty.

The teams should be announced on Friday and we will bring them to you on Independent.ie as soon as they’re confirmed.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTE2 and Premier Sports 2 with coverage starting at 4.30pm on both. The game is also being streamed live on the RTE Player.

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

There was good news from the Leinster camp on Wednesday with confirmation that head coach Leo Cullen has signed a contract extension.

"Coming hard on the heels of the Ireland defeat in Paris the previous night, it was well timed – a perfect example of the high-functioning core at the heart of Leinster’s conveyor belt. Given Leinster’s domination of the Ireland squad, what's good for the province is good for the country, right?"

Meanwhile, with the Leinster Schools Senior Cup ongoing, Brendan Fanning been looking at what may prove to be the next generation that will come through the Leinster Academy.

And if you want to catch up on the latest Six Nations analysis, this week's edition of The Left Wing podcast is now live and can be listened to here.

What are the match odds?

Leinster are unbackable favourites at 1/80 with Ospreys 20//1 and the draw priced at 100/1.

What are the head coaches saying?

We’ll bring you quotes from Leo Cullen and Toby Booth once the pre-match press conferences are held.