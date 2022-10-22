Chris Farrell of Munster is tackled by Max Deegan of Leinster during the United Rugby Championship match at Aviva Stadium

The URC interpros are coming thick and fast with a second on the bounce for Leinster with visit of Munster for Irish rugby's glamour tie this weekend. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at the Aviva Stadium on Lansdowne Road in Dublin and kicks off at 5.15pm on Saturday

What’s the team news?

Johnny Sexton returns to captain Leinster in Saturday's showdown with a youthful Munster.

Munster, meanwhile, have been rocked by several key injuries, as Graham Rowntree backs his young stars, with the likes of Jack Crowley, Diarmuid Barron, Tom Ahern and John Hodnett earning starts in what is a big game.

Rowntree is without captain Peter O'Mahony, who is nursing a neck injury, while Tadhg Beirne, Craig Casey, Malakai Fekitoa, Calvin Nash and Edwin Edogbo are also absent.

Leinster – C Frawley; J O'Brien, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Osborne; J Sexton (capt), L McGrath; C Healy, D Sheehan, T Furlong; J Jenkins, J Ryan; M Deegan, S Penny, C Doris. Reps: J McKee, A Porter, M Ala'alatoa, R Molony, J Conan, N McCarthy, R Byrne, R Russell.

Munster – J Crowley; S Daly, D Goggin, R Scannell, L Coombes; J Carbery, C Murray; J Loughman, D Barron, K Knox; J Kleyn, T Ahern; J O’Donoghue (capt), J Hodnett, G Coombes. Reps: S Buckley, D Kilcoyne, J French, J O’Sullivan, R Quinn, P Patterson, B Healy, P Campbell.

Ref: A Brace (Ireland)

Read More

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTE 2 and Premier Sports 1. The game is also being streamed live on the RTE and Premier Sports Players as well as URC.tv. You can also follow all the action as it happens in our liveblog here on Independent.ie Sport.

What can I read and listen to about the game on Independent.ie?

Unfortunately he's one of those that misses out but Cian Tracey has a fascinating interview with Munster's ‘big hitter’ Edwin Edogbo for you here Cian has also been talking to Leinster's Caelan Doris about his recent concussion setback.

Read More

Munster's stuttering season gathered a bit of momentum with a win over last season's runners-up Bulls and Tony Ward has his analysis on that game below alongside the match report.

Read More

Leinster kept their 100 per cent record intact after keeping Connacht scoreless but their former coach Denis Leamy is back with his home province where he made his name as a player and will be looking to use his knowledge of their set up to change that stat.

Read More

And Bernard Jackman has been looking at how another year of Johnny Sexton may be the best way to help the transition for the side in the wake of Stuart Lancaster’s departure.

Read More

We also have player ratings for you from Leinster's game in our new video format.

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald look ahead to Ireland's November series with Cian Tracey.

Andy Farrell has some injury headaches as he prepares to name his squad for the autumn, especially at second row and the back three where a number of star players are unavailable.

The lads discuss which players are primed for a big month with Ireland and also assess where Munster are at after a much-improved performance against the Bulls.

Chris Foy in the UK then joins Luke and Will to discuss the financial chaos in the English Premiership, with both Worcester and Wasps falling into administration.

If you want to get in touch with the show, you can email your questions and comments to theleftwing@independent.ie, or tweet Will or Luke at @slatterywill and @lukefitz11.

Listen and follow the Left Wing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts from with a new episode weekly.

For more, visit: www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/the-left-wing/

What are the match odds?

Leinster are heavy favourites at 1/6, with Munster 9/2 and the draw 22/1.

What are the camps saying?

Leo Cullen:

"It's a huge game for both teams. It's great to be here at the Aviva and I believe there's going to be a huge crowd, on a nice day - it hasn't been fantastic this week, but conditions are meant to be good for tomorrow.

"Yeah, when there's an Ireland squad announced in the middle of these weeks, everyone has to be able to deal with the consequences of selection and non-selection in some cases.

"We've had a good week, looking forward to playing here at the Aviva in front of a big crowd.

"Another derby game.

"You can see how hotly contested the derby games have been before now. We were a bit fortunate to get out with a win against Connacht last weekend. Parts of our performance were good. Other parts, we feel like there's a good bit to go and that's what we'll focus on this week.

"A good challenge ahead."

Read More

Graham Rowntree:

“We’ll have to be even more clinical around some of our lineout possession.

“I’m confident we can put pressure on any team if we can keep the ball when we’re in their 22. Factually, we are very good with limited minutes, (so) we can score tries. That has been a big focus.

“But we have to be better, we know that.”