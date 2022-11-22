Ireland and Leinster flanker, Josh van der Flier, who has been named Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Men’s Player of The Year acknowledging a consistent 2021/2022 season for both club and country. Photo: Inpho

Leinster return to action with a visit from Glasgow this weekend. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at the RDS in Dublin with a 3.15pm kick-off on Saturday.

What’s the team news?

Ireland trio – Rónan Kelleher, Ryan Baird and Harry Byrne – are set to make their return from respective injuries. Kelleher and Byrne are back after hamstring issues, with Baird having successfully completed the graduated return-to-play protocols. Johnny Sexton will miss out but is hoping to be back soon.

Read More

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTE 1 & Premier Sports 1. The game is also being streamed live on the RTE and Premier Sports Players as well as URC.tv.

What can I read and listen to about the game on Independent.ie?

It's all been internationals and awards the last few weeks and we've analysis on the November Tests here along with details of Leinster and Ireland's Josh van der Flier being named World Player of the Year.

Read More

Last time out in the URC it was a big win again Scarlets for Leo Cullen's men and we have the report and ratings in our new video format for you. Plus there's a report on Leinster's challenge match against Chile from last weekend.

Read More

For this special episode of the Left Wing, Sinéad Kissane was in Monaco to hear from the winners at those awards.

Sinéad also spoke to Johnny Sexton, Andy Farrell, Mack Hansen and Dan Sheehan about the victory over South Africa.

Plus you'll hear from Ruby Tui, World Rugby Women’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year, and Ireland's Linda Djougang and Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe.

Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald will be back with their in-depth review of Ireland’s Autumn Series on Wednesday and if you want to get in touch with the show, email your questions and comments to theleftwing@independent.ie, or tweet Will and Luke at @slatterywill and @lukefitz11.

Listen and follow the Left Wing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts from.

For more, visit: www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/the-left-wing/

What are the coaches saying?

We'll bring you fresh quotes from Leo Cullen and Franco Smith when they face the press ahead of the game.