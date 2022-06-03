Leinster's Jack Conan is tackled by Glasgow Warriors' Jack Dempsey, left, and Jonny Matthews during their United Rugby Championship clash at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Leinster will look to start putting their heartbreaking Champions Cup final defeat to La Rochelle behind then with a URC quarter-final at home to Glasgow this weekend. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at the RDS in Dublin and kicks off at 3.15pm on Saturday.

What’s the team news?

Leinster have rung the changes, with Leo Cullen making seven alterations to the side that lost the Champions Cup final last weekend.

Johnny Sexton misses out with the ankle injury he picked up in the defeat to La Rochelle, which paves the way for Ross Byrne to start alongside Jamison Gibson-Park.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTE 1 and Premier Sports 2 from 3.00pm. The game is also being streamed live on the RTE and Premier Sports Players.

What can I read and listen to about the game on Independent.ie?

There was no footage of Andy Farrell sitting in the stands, but you can rest assured that the Ireland coach and his assistants tuned in and what they saw was a reminder of an uncomfortable truth that has haunted the Leinster and Irish players after their biggest defeats in the past few seasons.

Scrum, maul, breakdown and close-in collisions. They may not be sexy, but if you can’t get on top there you’re in trouble..

Rúaidhrí O’Connor has examined the fallout from Leinster's defeat last Saturday and its implications for Ireland.

As the dust settles on La Rochelle's big win in Europe, Brendan Fanning has given his thoughts on Leinster's defeat and the tournament in general, while Sinead Kissane has looked at how Ronan O'Gara's stock has continued to rise.

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Cian Tracey to look back on that Champions Cup final.

The lads also discuss Ronan O'Gara's achievement, Leinster's decision to kick multiple penalties and whether the latest defeat will leave lasting scars.

Listen and follow the Left Wing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts from.

For more, visit: www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/the-left-wing/

What are the match odds?

Leinster are heavy favourites at 1/16 with Glasgow 9/1 and the draw 35/1.

What are the coaches saying?

Leo Cullen:

“Now we just need to dust ourselves off and try and turn the page to move forward quite quickly.

“Turn the page, it’s our next challenge, dust ourselves off and go again.”

Danny Wilson:

“Leinster are a quality outfiit. They wouldn’t be in a European Cup final and top of the league if they weren’t. And they’ve got more depth than anyone else in the league.

"But I’d also say that we have beaten them and we’ve beaten them recently - the last game of last season here.

“So I do think we have the squad and the capability to go there as underdogs and throw everything at that game. The boys have trained well this week and I know they’ll be keen to show that at the weekend.”