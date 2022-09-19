Charlie Ngatai of Leinster during the United Rugby Championship match between Zebre Parma and Leinster at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma

Leinster will kick off their home campaign season with a URC visit from Benetton this weekend. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at the RDS in Dublin and kicks off at 7.35pm on Friday.

What’s the team news?

We'll bring you team news from Leinster as soon as it's released.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on TG4 & FreeSports. The game is also being streamed live on the TG4 & FreeSports Players as well as URC.tv.

What can I read and listen to about the game on Independent.ie?

Leo Cullen's men started with a win but were very far from their best away to Zebre in Parma. We have the report and you can relive the liveblog below.

We also have player ratings for you in our new video format.

Bernard Jackman covered the impact that the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa might have on the URC season in his Sunday Independent column, while Brendan Fanning has a fascinating piece on the work of Pittsburgh doctor Michael Collins in the fight against sport’s brain-injury problems.

The Left Wing is back for another season and Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald were joined by Rúaidhrí O'Connor last week to look ahead to what promises to be a massive year for Irish rugby.

The lads kicked off with a discussion on the URC launch, where the topic of possibly playing games in Qatar was raised - and Luke and Rud have different views on the subject.

Listen and follow the Left Wing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts from.

For more, visit: www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/the-left-wing/

Rúaidhrí also previewed Leinster's season in this video for you.

What are the match odds?

Match odds are not yet available for this fixture.

What are the coaches saying?

We'll bring you fresh quotes from Leo Cullen and Benetton boss Marco Bortolami once they face the press ahead of the game.