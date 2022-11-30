Simon Zebo of Munster celebrates scoring his third, and his side's fourth, try during the United Rugby Championship win over Edinburgh at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Munster are in URC action once again with a visit to Edinburgh this weekend. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at the Dam Health Stadium in Edinburgh with a 7.35pm kick-off on Friday.

What’s the team news?

Munster have been boosted by news that Jack Crowley did not suffer a significant injury during last weekend's win over Connacht.

Crowley underwent a scan yesterday on a lower leg/calf injury, but the results do not appear to have shown any serious damage, as the out-half was able to take some part in training on Tuesday.

The recently capped Ireland international has not yet been ruled out of Friday's game, but Munster will be cautious about rushing the Bandon man back too soon.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on TG4 & Premier Sports 1. The game is also being streamed live on the TG4 and Premier Sports Players as well as URC.tv.

What can I read and listen to about the game on Independent.ie?

Fresh from his first stint in Ireland camp, Calvin Nash knows what he has to do with Munster over the next couple of months if he is to make the Six Nations squad and Cian Tracey has been talking to the Limerick winger.

Last time out in the URC it was a derby win against Connacht for Munster and we have the report here, alongside analysis from Brendan Fanning.

On the latest episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Cian Tracey to assess where the Irish provinces stand heading into a crucial period of the season.

The lads are in agreement that there is some positivity coming back into the Munster set-up, while Ulster players like Jacob Stockdale and James Hume have something to prove against Leinster.

In the second part of the show, Chris Foy in the UK joins Will and Luke to discuss Eddie Jones' future as England coach, with pressure mounting on the RFU to make a change.

What are the odds?

Edinburgh are 4/6 with Munster 13/10 and the draw is 17/1.

What are the coaches saying?

We'll bring you fresh quotes from Mike Blair and Graham Rowntree when they face the press ahead of the game.