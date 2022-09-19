Munster's Shane Daly offloads the ball while being tackled by Dragons's Jordan Williams, left, and Rio Dyer of Dragons during their United Rugby Championship clash at Thomond Park back in March. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Munster will look to shake off a disappointing start to their season in their URC tie away to Dragons this weekend. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at Rodney Parade in Newport and kicks off at 3.00pm on Sunday.

What’s the team news?

We'll bring you team news from both camps when it's released.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTE 2 & Premier Sports 2 from 2.30pm and 2.55pm respectively. The game is also being streamed live on the RTE and Premier Sports Players as well as URC.tv.

What can I read and listen to about the game on Independent.ie?

Cain Tracey has analysed just what went wrong as Graham Rowntree's first game as Head Coach ended in defeat to Cardiff.

We also have the match report and you can relive our liveblog below.

We also have player ratings for you in our new video format.

Bernard Jackman covered the impact that the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa might have on the URC season in his Sunday Independent column, while Brendan Fanning has a fascinating piece on the work of Pittsburgh doctor Michael Collins in the fight against sport’s brain-injury problems.

The Left Wing is back for another season and Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald were joined by Rúaidhrí O'Connor last week to look ahead to what promises to be a massive year for Irish rugby.

The lads kicked off with a discussion on the URC launch, where the topic of possibly playing games in Qatar was raised - and Luke and Rud have different views on the subject.

Listen and follow the Left Wing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts from.

Cian has also previewed Munster's season in this video for you.

What are the match odds?

Match odds are not yet available for this fixture.

What are the coaches saying?

We'll bring you quotes from Graham Rowntree and Dragons Head Coach Dai Flanagan once they face the press ahead of the game.