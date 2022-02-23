Leva Fifita of Connacht celebrates with teammates after scoring a try during the United Rugby Championship match between Scarlets and Connacht at Parc y Scarlets. Photo by Chris Fairweather/Sportsfile

Connacht have South African visitors this weekend as they welcome the Stormers for their rearranged United Rugby Championship clash after last month's postponement. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at The Sportsground with a 1.00pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

The teams should be announced on Friday and we will bring them to you on Independent.ie as soon as they’re confirmed.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTÉ 2 (12.30pm) and Premier Sports 2 (12.55pm). The game is also being streamed live on the RTÉ Player.

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

Connacht boss Andy Friend is waiting to see if second-row Leva Fifita will be available after his dismissal in last week's Scarlets clash in what Friend has called "a very harsh call"

One of the Connacht players with the Ireland squad at present is Jack Carty and Friend has also spoken about the out-half's reliability.

And if you want to catch up on the latest Six Nations analysis, this week's edition of The Left Wing podcast is now live and can be listened to here.

What are the match odds?

Connacht are favourites at 1/2 with Stormers 9/5 and the draw priced at 16/1.

What are the head coaches saying?

Andy Friend:

"In terms of the Stormers, I see the weather over there. It is nice and warm. It's not windy and p***ing rain. And they'll come here and it will be. And that is an advantage to us because we are used to it. And we're back to full crowds which is brilliant.

"It’s about your on-field performance. If we don’t front up and we're not mentally and physically in the right space, it doesn't matter whether you are home or away or playing in the moon, you're not going to win."

John Dobson:

"Right now, we’re in a really good space.

"What's been good for us is how we've evolved our game from just being reliant on Frans Malherbe & Co to get us the scrum penalty to actually playing some rugby, controlling the territory, scoring some neat tries.

"I'm very pleased with how we're growing. We're under no illusion that some challenges lie ahead."