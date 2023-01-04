Connacht are in URC action once again with a visit from South African side Sharks this weekend. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at The Sportsground in Galway with a 5.15pm kick-off on Saturday.

What’s the team news?

Irish internationals Mack Hansen and Finlay Bealham, along with summer signing Josh Murphy, should return after recovering from illness.

Bundee Aki was rested for the 41-12 loss away to Leinster but David Hawkshaw and Jarrad Butler picked up injuries which could sideline them for some time.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports. The game is also being streamed live on the RTÉ Playeras well as URC.tv.

What can I read and listen to about the game on Independent.ie?

The emergence of 21-year-old Darragh Murray to partner his older brother Niall in the second-row has been a great boost for the province, and John Fallon has been talking to head coach Peter Wilkins about the pair.

With Johnny Sexton's Six Nations place on the line after surgery on his cheekbone injury, Rúaidhrí O'Connor believes the captain's potential absence can't be allowed let Ireland's standards slip, while Brendan Fanning brings you his review of what was a busy Christmas for the sport.

On the first episode of The Left Wing in 2023, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Rúaidhrí O'Connor to discuss all the latest rugby news, with Sexton's injury, how the provinces fared over the Christmas period and potential Ireland Six Nations bolters all on the agenda.

What are the odds?

Connacht are 4/6 with Sharks 11/8 and the draw is 16/1.

What are the coaches saying?

We'll bring you fresh quotes from Peter Wilkins and Neil Powell when they face the press ahead of the game.