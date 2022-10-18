Connacht's Jack Carty makes a break during their United Rugby Championship win against Scarlets at Parc y Scarlets Photo: Chris Fairweather/Sportsfile

Connacht have Welsh visitors this weekend with Scarlets in town. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at the Sportsgorund in Galway and kicks off at 7.35pm on Friday.

What’s the team news?

Connacht are sweating over the fitness of Peter Dooley after the loosehead suffered a hamstring injury in last week’s defeat to Leinster.

They will, however, welcome back his Emerging Ireland contingent, including Cian Prendergast, who captained the side on their recent mini tour of South Africa.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on TG4 and Premier Sports 1. The game is also being streamed live on the RTE and Premier Sports Players as well as URC.tv.

What are the match odds?

Connacht are favourites at 4/9, with Scarlets 15/8 and the draw 19/1.

What are the coaches saying?

We'll have fresh quotes from Peter Wilkins and Dwayne Peel when they face the press in the build-up to the game.