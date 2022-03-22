Devin Toner will retire at the end of the season

Leinster travel into the west this weekend for their United Rugby Championship clash with Connacht. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at the Sportsground in Galway with a 7.35pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

Jack Carthy and Dave Heffernan are in contention to return following the conclusion of the Six Nations but Bundee Aki, Mack Hansen and Finlay Bealham are likely to be rested.

Shane Delahunt will miss the rest of the season, after surgery on the hamstring he injured against Edinburgh last time out with Alex Wootton and Tietie Tuimauga also missing with foot and calf issues respectively.

Second row Gavin Thornbury is nearing a comeback after 10 months out and may feature.

After missing Leinster's game against Ulster, Harry Byrne is due to train this week after recovering from a rib injury.

There’s also positive news for Ciarán Frawley who has returned to training following a facial injury. His availability for this weekend is subject to further assessment throughout the week.

There are no further updates on Andrew Porter (ankle), Jordan Larmour (hip), Will Connors (knee), James Ryan (concussion), Ryan Baird (back), Rónan Kelleher (shoulder), Conor O’Brien (hamstring) and Michael Milne (calf).

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTE 2 & Premier Sports 1. The game is also being streamed live on the RTE Player.

What are the match odds?

Leinster are favourites at 1/6 with Connacht 4/1 and the draw priced at 20/1.

What are the coaches saying?

Leo Cullen on James Ryan's concussion:

“We’re optimistic. He obviously got a fair old whack in the game. It’s the type of tackle World Rugby are trying to get rid of.

"Everyone understands the red card, even though Charlie Ewels may have had no intent. He got it wrong and it leads to a player going off the field and James takes a whack.

"He seems to have come through OK. He’s not back with us. He is just having some downtime at the moment. And we’ll make sure he’s seen by all the right people and we will look after him as best as we can.

“That’s the hardest part of the game at the moment, head knocks. Let’s call a spade a spade. We want to make sure we’re doing best by the players and we’ll make sure he’s looked after as well as possible.”

Andy Friend on his side's defeat to Edinburgh:

"The way we capitulated was probably the worst I've seen since I’ve been here. That was disappointing. It just came down to some of the simple things.

"That's a really important thing, and area that our leaders have been focusing on since that Edinburgh performance.

"We’ve talked about it previously; it's not something new. It’s our ability in the moment to come together under the sticks, debrief what’s happened, but then get into the next thing.

"We can’t change what’s happened, but in the Edinburgh performance we had too many players that tried to solve things individually, rather than the collective approach."