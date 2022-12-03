Bundee Aki of Connacht is tackled by Dewaldt Duvenage and Sebastian Negri of Benetton

Connacht are in URC action once again with a visit from Italian outfit Benetton this weekend. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at The Sportsground in Galway with a 3.15pm kick-off on Saturday.

What’s the team news?

Mack Hansen has returned to start for Connacht. Bundee Aki again starts in the centre as the Westerners look to bounce back from the defeat to Munster last week.

Connacht: J Porch, D Kilgallen, T Farrell, B Aki, M Hansen, J Carty, K Marmion, D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham, O Dowling, N Murray, C Prendergast, C Oliver, P Boyle.

Replacements: D Tierney-Martin, P Dooley, J Aungier, G Thornbury, J Butler, C Blade, T Daly, T O’Halloran.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTÉ 1 & Premier Sport 1. The game is also being streamed live on the RTÉ and Premier Sports Players as well as URC.tv.

What can I read and listen to about the game on Independent.ie?

Chay Mullins will always cherish his role in helping Ireland win the U-20 Grand Slam earlier this year and the Connacht winger/full-back has been talking to Cian Tracey about his Irish roots and move to the western province.

Read More

Last time out in the URC it was a derby loss for Connacht against Munster and we have the report here, alongside analysis from Brendan Fanning.

Read More

On the latest episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Cian Tracey to assess where the Irish provinces stand heading into a crucial period of the season.

The lads are in agreement that there is some positivity coming back into the Munster set-up, while Ulster players like Jacob Stockdale and James Hume have something to prove against Leinster.

In the second part of the show, Chris Foy in the UK joins Will and Luke to discuss Eddie Jones' future as England coach, with pressure mounting on the RFU to make a change.

If you want to get in touch with the show, email your questions and comments to theleftwing@independent.ie, or tweet Will and Luke at @slatterywill and @lukefitz11.

Listen and follow the Left Wing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts from.

For more, visit: www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/the-left-wing/

What are the odds?

Connacht are 2/9 with Benetton 10/3 and the draw is 20/1.

What are the coaches saying?

We'll bring you fresh quotes from Peter Wilkins and Marco Bortolami when they face the press ahead of the game.