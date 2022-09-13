Garth Brooks surrounded by Munster players and staff at UL. Photo: @Munsterrugby twitter

Munster will kick off their season with a URC tie away to Cardiff this weekend. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at Cardiff Arms Park in Wales and kicks off at 3.05pm on Saturday.

What’s the team news?

Jack O’Sullivan and Academy back-row forward Ruadhan Quinn have completed the return to play protocols and are available for selection..

Calvin Nash is still completing the protocols and will return to team training this week, as will Alex Kendellen (leg) and John Hodnett (knee).

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTE 2 and Premier Sports 1 from 3.00pm. The game is also being streamed live on the RTE and Premier Sports Players as well as URC.tv.

What can I read and listen to about the game on Independent.ie?

Brendan Fanning has given this state of play on each of the Irish provinces, and has also given his take on the controversial deal that sees Qatar Airways partner up with the URC, along with the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup.

Read More

The game was originally slated to take place on Friday but was moved a day following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and scheduled visit of King Charles III to Cardiff.

And the province's preparations were interrupted by a surprise visit from country music royalty when Garth Brooks dropped by on Tuesday.

Read More

New Munster defence coach Denis Leamy is taking a pragmatic approach to role with his native province and has spoken to Sinéad Kissane and Rúaidhrí O'Connor.

Read More

The Left Wing is back for another season and Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Rúaidhrí to look ahead to what promises to be a massive year for Irish rugby.

The lads kick off with a discussion on the URC launch, where the topic of possibly playing games in Qatar was raised - and Luke and Rud have different views on the subject.

Listen and follow the Left Wing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts from.

For more, visit: www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/the-left-wing/

What are the match odds?

Munster are favourites at 1/3 with Cardiff 12/5 and the draw 18/1.

What are the coaches saying?

We'll bring you quotes from Graham Rowntree and Cardiff Head Coach Steve Law once the face the press ahead of the game.