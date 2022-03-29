Ulster captain Alan O'Connor in conversation with Referee Gianlucu Gnecchi during the United Rugby Championship match against Stormers. Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Sportsfile

Ulster remain in South Africa for the second United Rugby Championship game of their trip this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at the Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria with a 1.00pm Irish time kick-off.

What’s the team news?

The only squad update so far from Ulster is that Greg Jones suffered a fractured thumb in the game against the Stormers, and is returning to Belfast, where he will have a further specialist opinion.

The Bulls will name their team on Friday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports 1. The game is also being streamed live on the Premier Sports Player.

What can I read about and listen to in the build-up on Independent.ie?

There was big controversy over a late disallowed try that would have handed Ulster victory last weekend.

Read More

On the latest Left Wing podcast, Sinéad Kissane was joined by former Ireland prop, Lindsay Peat, and Irish Independent rugby writer, Cian Tracey, to look ahead to the tournament ahead of the Wales defeat.

Luke Fitzgerald and Will Slattery return for the regular Left Wing show for more rugby discussion and analysis on Wednesday.

For more Left Wing episodes, visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/the-left-wing/

What are the match odds?

The Bulls are favourites at 1/2 with Ulster 17/10 and the draw priced at 16/1.

What are the coaches saying?

Dan McFarland after the Stormers defeat:

"I have to be really careful what I say here.

"As I viewed it initially, my personal opinion of looking at it, I can't understand why that's not a try.

"At the moment, we'll wait to hear what they've got to say. If it's not a try because he's not grounded it, then why is he not deliberately knocking it out of his hands and a knock-on?

"I'll have to wait and hear what they're saying.

"We found areas of the game where we put them under pressure, particularly our aerial kicking game and our game close to their line when we were able to generate a bit of momentum.

"We built back into the game gradually. Through that second-half we put together a series of ten minute chunks that really wore them down.

"The story would have been a different one if we'd taken a couple of chances that we should have done. We didn't but they're a good team.

"That was tough and then in the end we did. We put the pressure on, we've scored a great try but we've come away with one point."

Bulls winger Madosh Tambwe:

“Obviously, before we played Leinster and Connacht, none of the other franchises had played the Irish teams. So, we never really understood how they play, but now we’ve gotten the gist of how each team plays. We know that they will go the full 80 minutes. They will test your skills set; they will test your defensive systems.

“I think now we are in a better place than we were last year when we started the competition. Now we have a fair platform to test ourselves against those type of teams.

“It’s more or less the same as playing those New Zealand teams. We know they will play a full 80 minutes; they’ll be skilful, and they will test you in all aspects of the game. There isn’t much difference between the Vodacom URC and Vodacom Super Rugby. The intensity is just as high, and the game is just as quick.”