Damian de Allende of Munster is tackled by Max Nagy of Ospreys during the United Rugby Championship match at Liberty Stadium. Photo: Sportsfile

Munster are back in South Africa this weekend for their rearranged United Rugby Championship clash with the Bulls. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria with a 2.05pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

Munster have been handed a massive boost ahead of their trip to South Africa, as Damian de Allende has been passed fit to travel as part of the 33-man squad.

De Allende has been sidelined in recent weeks due to an abdomen injury, but the Springbok centre is set to return to action in his home country.

Jack O’Donoghue will captain the squad that includes six Academy players – Scott Buckley (hooker), Mark Donnelly (prop), Cian Hurley (lock), Eoin O’Connor (lock), Alex Kendellen (back-row) and Paddy Patterson (scrum-half).

Shannon scrum-half Aran Hehir, who joined the squad as cover in recent weeks, is also included in the travelling squad.

Read More

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on TG4 & Premier Sports 1. The game is also being streamed live on the TG4 app.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Simon Zebo has travelled with the Munster squad for this one after being with the group who got stranded in South Africa last December. David Kelly spoke to him last month about his stop-start return.

Read More

And if you want to catch up on the latest Six Nations analysis, you can listen to the latest edition of The Left Wing here.

What are the match odds?

The Bulls are favourites at 4/11 with Munster 9/4 and the draw priced at 17/1.

What are the coaches saying?

We’ll bring you updates from Johann van Graan and Jake White once the pre-match press conferences are held.