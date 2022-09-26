Tom Farrell of Connacht during the United Rugby Championship loss to DHL Stormers. Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Sportsfile

Connacht are first of the Irish provinces to head to the Southern Hemisphere this season with the second URC game of their South African tour taking place against the Bulls this weekend. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria at 5.30pm Irish time on Saturday.

What’s the team news?

We'll bring you team news from both camps on Independent.ie when we have it.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on TG4 & Premier Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 5.25pm. The game is also being streamed live on the TG4 and Premier Sport Players as well as URC.tv.

What can I read and listen to about the game on Independent.ie?

It was a bad weekend for Connacht with a Bundee Aki red card adding to province's woes in that loss to Stormers. Rúaidhrí O'Connor has analysed the fall-out from that sending off and Aki's actions afterwards.

We also have player ratings from that defeat for you in our new video format.

Bernard Jackman believes that it was a mistake not allowing Leinster coach Seán O'Brien to have a last hurrah with his club Tullow in their Leinster League Division 1B campaign, while Cian Tracey is arguing that the much-maligned Emerging Ireland tour of South Africa can be a worthwhile exercise.

We had two big interviews for you on Sunday, with Rúaidhrí O’Connor talking to Leinster's Ryan Baird and Paul Kimmage in discussion with Munster head coach Graham Rowntree.

On last week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald were joined by Cian Tracey to discuss the first round of the URC and the Emerging Ireland squad.re joined by Cian Tracey to discuss the first round of the URC and the Emerging Ireland squad.

Rúaidhrí also previewed Connacht's season in this video for you.

What are the match odds?

The Bulls are odds-on at 1/25, with Connacht 12/1 and the draw 12/1.

What's the camp saying?

Andy Friend:

“I thought the game was in the balance at that stage. They were 19-8 up, both teams were making errors, giving away penalties and I felt the next score was going to be a really crucial score.

“But when it happened it was one ruled against us because of the red card, so not only did we have the try taken off us but we went down to 14 men.

“It’s hard enough to beat the Stormers away from home, but with 14 men, it makes it very, very hard.”