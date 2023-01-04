Ulster are in Italy this weekend for a URC trip to face Benetton. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at the Stadio Comunale di Monigo in Treviso with a 1.00pm kick-off on Saturday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports. It is also being streamed live on URC.tv.

What’s the team news?

Marty Moore suffered a significant knee injury in Sunday's loss to Munster. He joins Will Addison (lower leg), Aaron Sexton (hand), Jude Postlethwaite (shoulder), Angus Curtis (knee), and David Shanahan (hamstring) on the list of players who are unavailable for selection this week due to injury.

Following their respective recent injuries, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor, and Ian Madigan will reintegrate into team training this week, and availability for selection will be monitored in advance of the game.

What can I read and listen to about the game on Independent.ie?

A late Ben Healy try last time out saw Munster shade the derby last time out in what's been a poor run for the northern province recently.

With Johnny Sexton's Six Nations place on the line after surgery on his cheekbone injury, Rúaidhrí O'Connor believes the captain's potential absence can't be allowed let Ireland's standards slip, while Brendan Fanning brings you his review of what was a busy Christmas for the sport.

On the first episode of The Left Wing in 2023, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Rúaidhrí O'Connor to discuss all the latest rugby news, with Sexton's injury, how the provinces fared over the Christmas period and potential Ireland Six Nations bolters all on the agenda.

What are the odds?

Ulster are favourites at 1/2 with Benetton 9/5 and the draw is 16/1.

What are the coaches saying?

We'll bring you fresh quotes from Marco Bortolami and Dan McFarland when they face the press ahead of the game.