Jimmy O'Brien of Leinster celebrates after scoring his side's tenth try with teammate Jordan Larmour during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool A match win over Bath. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Leinster travel to Treviso this weekend for their United Rugby Championship clash with Benetton Rugby. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at the Stadio Comunale di Monigo with a 12.55pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

11 players have been released from the Ireland camp to their provinces in order to access match minutes in the United Rugby Championship this weekend with Jordan Larmour, Jimmy O’Brien and Ross Molony returning to Leinster.

There are positive fitness updates on each of Dan Leavy, Rory O’Loughlin and Joe McCarthy. Leavy (wrist) and McCarthy (shoulder) both featured against Emirates Lions and came through the game with no issues. O’Loughlin is once again available this week after recovering from illness.

There are no further updates on Will Connors (knee), Ciarán Frawley (facial injury), Rónan Kelleher (shoulder), Conor O’Brien (hamstring) and Michael Milne (calf).

The teams should be announced by Thursday and we will bring them to you on Independent.ie as soon as they’re confirmed.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 2 with coverage starting at 12.30pm and 12.55pm respectively. The game is also being streamed live on the RTÉ Player.

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

We'll have more build-up as the game gets closer but in the meantime, Leinster backs coach Felipe Contepomi has poured cold water on the suggestion he is set for a return home to take on the Argentina job.

And if you want to catch up on the latest Six Nations analysis, there's an edition of The Left Wing Live podcast from after Sunday's win over Italy which can be viewed here.

What are the match odds?

Leinster are unbackable favourites at 1/40 with Benetton 16//1 and the draw priced at 55/1.

What are the head coaches saying?

We’ll bring you quotes from Leo Cullen and Marco Bortolami once the pre-match press conferences are held.