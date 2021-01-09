Connacht coach Andy Friend bemoaned his side’s inability to take a glorious late winning chance which would have capped a remarkable late comeback against Munster.

Trailing 16-3 with two minutes left, a late Peter Sullivan try and a Jack Carty conversion gave them a glimmer of hope and they had a scrum on the five metre line against 13 men in the final play of the game but weren’t able to take advantage.

"With 20 to go, 16-3 you’re not in it," said Friend.

"I never doubt their fight, we stayed in it, we score that try and kick a beautiful goal. And we go 90 metres and we believe. But then we’ve a scrum against 13 men and we weren’t smart. It’s tough to work it out and bugger it up at the end.

"We talked about it. It shouldn’t take us 20 minutes to work out we can win a game of football. We are starting to unlock the power of that mind, when we do we will be really good."

Munster captain Peter O’Mahony says his side were relieved to get out of Galway with the four points, which stretches their lead over Connacht to eleven points in their Conference, leaving them on course to reach the PRO14 final.

"It was an incredibly physical and competitive derby match. They’re an incredibly impressive and proud team playing at home.

"It’s rare you come out of here with four points. These games are never done until the 80 minutes are up.

"We were lucky in the end. We conceded too many penalties, they forced us to do that. But indiscipline is the main reason we put ourselves under pressure. And they played well. We’re lucky to get out of here with a win."

