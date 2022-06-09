‘We’re not shying away from the set-piece battle’ - Cullen backs ‘powerful’ Leinster charges to outmuscle Bulls

Head coach Leo Cullen speaks to media during a Leinster Rugby Press Conference at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

LEINSTER coach Leo Cullen has backed his players to bring their own power-game to tomorrow's United Rugby Championship semi-final against the Bulls.

The South Africans have spoken about using La Rochelle's Heineken Champions Cup final win as a blueprint for downing the five-in-a-row chasing champions, but Cullen emphasised his own side's strength at set-piece and in the collision as he challenged them to adapt to the in-form visitors' game.

Apart from highly rated second-row Joe McCarthy, Cullen has named an all-international pack to take on the Bulls, while he has Johnny Sexton in reserve to help steer the side home.

"You need to be adaptable in the game, to the conditions and the referee, etc," he said.

"We're not shying away from the set-piece battle, we want to take them on in that area and we want to be up-front about it.

"We've a huge amount of experience and power ourselves, it's making sure that whatever way the game unfolds... if a team fills the defensive line that we're smart enough to take advantage of the space somewhere else whether that's with our kicking game or something else.

"You need to have all the tools, particularly against the better teams because they're going to challenge you in different ways.

"It's not just a case of trying to overpower a team, we need to use our smarts as well.

"We've experienced players all across the team, 1-23, they'll hopefully add real impact as well.

"That's the challenge in the later stage of competitions, semi-finals and finals, you're up against good teams and they've all had to fight to get to this point.

"We know the Bulls are not going to hand it to us, we'll have to fight for everything. That's the mindset we have."

Beating Leinster is never easy, but the Bulls' challenge is made all the more difficult by the scheduling of this game six-days after they needed an injury time drop-goal to see off the Sharks in Pretoria.

Leinster also had a six-day turnaround, but they didn't have to make the long journey as a result of topping the URC table and earning home advantage right through to the final if they get there.

And Cullen had little sympathy for Jake White's side.

"That's the tournament, isn't it?" he said.

"There's differences in results. You saw the start and everyone was like 'What's the story with the South African teams?' But it does take getting used to, and there's lots of variables that you can't control with the travel.

"I know that even from my own experience, we went out in two separate groups to South Africa. One group arrived reasonably seamlessly. The group that I was in, we got delayed on our connection, so then we missed our connection, the third flight, so when we landed in Jo'burg our flight had already gone, and then you're stuck there for whatever it was, six or seven hours just hanging around a terminal.

"That delays you getting to where you want to get to, but you don't have the time zone issue to deal with.

"But does it have an effect, that's the mental toughness part as well. It affects certain individuals more than others. How you've slept on a flight, the time of flights, there's all those different variables.

"So it's trying to accumulate as many points as you can because then players sleep in their own beds, and you don't have to deal with any of those variables.

"But there is strength sometimes as well. There is strength in the collective of being together as well, so it depends on how you use that."

The Bulls are 17 point outsiders, but Cullen is wary of their strengths.

"They're very well organised, and a very well-coach team for starters," he said.

"If you're trying to put yourself in their shoes, it's the growth, familiarity, understanding of traveling to the northern hemisphere to play, dealing with the conditions and teams, getting better all the time and you can see that in their results.

"They have a lot of quality and a lot of stability, their team doesn't change that much if you look at their selections, and they're very well led by Marcell Coetzee who understands Irish rugby particularly well.

"He's still a real physical presence and a huge talisman for them. The Bulls DNA is a string kicking game, setpiece, very physical and abrasive in the contact area, that's in their mindset. That's what they'll default to in big games. It's a great challenge for our guys."