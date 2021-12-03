'We're not quite where we would like to be' - Leo Cullen challenges Leinster to get better after Connacht win

Most coaches would be pretty happy with a seven-try win over their neighbours, but standards are such at Leinster that Leo Cullen is demanding more.

Europe beckons, Bath arrive to the Aviva Stadium next week and after last week's defeat to Ulster the United Rugby Championship holders' coach says his team are still behind where they need to be at this stage of the season.

That's despite his side overcoming a slow start to blow Connacht away at the RDS, running up a 47-19 win.

"I'm pleased to get a win. A good win for us, a bonus point and great crowd there as well, which makes some difference to the whole mood around the place," he said.

"We looked a bit scrappy, a few unforced errors. Guys are trying hard at the start, but we probably lack a little bit of cohesion, it's fair to say.

"We're not quite where we would like to be at the moment, but we had a fair amount of changes over the last couple of weeks so maybe it's to be expected with the short turnaround in terms of prep.

"Guys came in tonight after November, had a week off then this week was a short week to get that sense of togetherness and cohesion back.

"And Connacht made us pay as well. They had us pinned back in this corner down here and they are a bloody good attacking team, as we have seen over the course of this season really, scoring a lot of tries and they got in for three today.

"We got a bit better control as the half went on, a really well-worked team try for Garry (Ringrose) to get in.

"Then for Dan (Sheehan)'s try he shows great footwork for a hooker really, great athleticism.

"Then we score right after half time so those tries either side of half time are important for us in terms of the context of the game, and we just got far enough away from Connacht at that point.

"Even still, Connacht were threatening all the way towards the end so there is lots of parts of the game where we can be better, that's the reality. But overall, the level of intensity was a lot better than last week. But we still have a fair bit to go, and that's the exciting part for us."

Connacht coach Andy Friend said he saw enough from his side to remain upbeat about their prospects ahead of the visit of Stade Francais to Galway next week.

"Not disheartened, disappointed with elements of that. There were some really good things in there. I thought the tries before half-time and the one after half time were the two that really hurt us," he said.

"As we grow as a team you go down 14 points, you still got to have belief, to know you can come back, even though it’s Leinster. And I question whether we had that belief. And then we went down 21 points, and then we found something again and we get a score. That’s part of our own fortitude that we’ve got to continue to grow.

"We knew they were going to bounce back, they are a very good rugby side and the scoreline probably shows the difference between us.

"They stayed in the game for longer. That’s what we’ve got to learn. When we stayed in the game I thought we were really good and that’s the bit were we got to continue to believe as a group.

"We have to enjoy that struggle. The first try we got and then there was a struggle, they got a try and it was a good struggle, we got a try and it was good struggle, they got another one. It was a great game of rugby for the first 40 minutes. I thought the one after half time hurt us."