Rugby seems to be slowly shifting from some of its deepest traditions with every passing year of the professional era, so having locked-and-loaded Munster and Leinster sides for a Thomond Park duel feels like a throwback. And a welcome one too.

‘Final trial’ games and clashes between ‘possible’ and ‘probable’ Ireland teams even preceded my playing days – yes, that long ago – but the impression they made on international rugby in this country could be seen for years after their end. We actually had a ‘final trial’ game of sorts out of necessity under Eddie O’Sullivan in May 2003.

The last of the provinces were out of Europe following semi-final exits for Munster (v Toulouse) and Leinster (v Perpignan) a couple of weeks previous; the Celtic League had been wrapped up in February (we beat Neath in the final); and the AIL season had also recently concluded – we were starved of competitive options.

So, with a summer tour consisting of fixtures against Samoa, Tonga and reigning world champions Australia to prepare for, not to mention the World Cup Down Under being just five months away, Eddie desperately needed to keep us sharp and to narrow down his options.

I was sceptical when first told of the plan to run a ‘Whites’ v ‘Colours’ trial game – on a Friday evening (6pm) in front of a paying crowd at Lansdowne Road – especially as we were only split into two groups the day before and told to come up with some lineout calls and backline moves that could be turned around in 24 hours.

Eddie decided best practice was to split the provincial groups and to mix first-teamers in with likely reserves, so it ended up being a mishmash of players that threw up some fresh and intriguing combinations.

David Humphreys during the Whites v Colours pre-Summer Tour Ireland trial match at Lansdowne Road in 2003. Picture credit; Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE *EDI*

David Humphreys during the Whites v Colours pre-Summer Tour Ireland trial match at Lansdowne Road in 2003. Picture credit; Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE *EDI*

Matt Williams coached the Whites, whose captain and fly-half David Humphreys was partnered in the half-backs by Peter Stringer.

I was selected on the blindside for Alan Gaffney’s Colours alongside my fellow Tipp man Denis Leamy and Leinster’s Keith Gleeson, while David Wallace was opposite us in No 7 for the Whites.

The rest of the packs reflected a similar theme: we had Shane Byrne hooking in between Marcus Horan and Ulster’s Simon Best, while Frankie Sheahan lined out with the Whites alongside Leinster’s Reggie Corrigan and Emmet Byrne.

Paul O’Connell and Donncha O’Callaghan were split up too; Paulie partnering Mick O’Driscoll on our Colours side with Donners joining forces with Malcolm O’Kelly for the Whites.

The novelty of it all excited us, bonded us and helped to heal us from our respective European disappointments and the collective one from the 42-6 mauling by England in a Grand Slam decider at the same venue just six weeks previously.

This was no exhibition game, though. Within those line-ups, the majority were desperately fighting to secure a spot to tour Samoa, Tonga and Australia, and in terms of the bigger picture, trying to make their case for starting places by the time the World Cup rolled around.

We were beaten 21-19, for the record, in a game that was seldom revisited, but I have no doubt that that Friday night trial altered professional trajectories for many of us.

The same may ring true today, too, with international spots – in the team, match-day squad and camp – still up for grabs.

In terms of the PRO14, Leinster need the points more, while Munster will have a greater focus on delivering a performance they can be proud of.

There will also be numerous positional battles between seasoned internationals and those on the fringes looking to put themselves in the frame.

No more is that evident than in the front-five.

In the blue corner, you have Cian Healy, Seán Cronin, Andrew Porter, James Ryan and Scott Fardy with a combined 279 caps – although Fardy’s contribution of 39 of course came for the Wallabies.

In contrast, the tight-five in the red corner have amassed a combined 48 caps, and not many of them were Test starts in matches where Ireland would have been fielding full-strength sides. That’s not to diminish those achievements, no cap is earned easily, but there is a context to the numbers.

Tadhg Beirne is the only member of the Munster tight-five who would have realistic aspirations of starting Ireland’s Six Nations opener against Wales in just over two weeks’ time.

Collectively, however, the performances of No’s 1-5 for Munster will have a decisive bearing on whether Johann van Graan is facing the scrutiny that would come with five successive defeats to Leinster, or the praise should they prevail and build on that stunning performance in Clermont.

Narrative

The narrative after Munster’s most recent defeat to Leinster focused on their defensive kicking strategy when chasing the game. But there has been an underlying thread to their Leinster losses in recent seasons – they’ve been outmuscled up front.

If Munster are to go after Leinster, if they are to show the ambition in attack that we are now expecting, it will have to come on the back of solid performances from James Cronin, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan, Jean Kleyn and Beirne.

Rhys Marshall of Munster during the Guinness PRO14 match against Zebre at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Rhys Marshall of Munster during the Guinness PRO14 match against Zebre at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

As good as Conor Murray and JJ Hanrahan can be, you can’t expect them to win matches without quality possession.

For someone like Marshall (pictured) in particular, with such uncertainty around the pecking order of hookers in the provinces, never mind the international team, this is a brilliant opportunity to catch the eye.

The former New Zealand U-20, now 28 and Irish-qualified, has shown his vast ability at times since arriving at the province in November 2016, but with all of Irish rugby’s eyes fixed on Thomond Park tomorrow, there’s never been a better time to deliver.