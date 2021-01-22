| 1.8°C Dublin

Welcome throwback of locked-and-loaded Munster and Leinster sides dueling at Thomond Park has final trial feel

Alan Quinlan

Expert View

Paul O'Connell, Colours, in action against John Kelly, Whites in the 2003 pre-Summer Tour Ireland trial match at Lansdowne Road,. Picture credit; Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE *EDI* Expand

Rugby seems to be slowly shifting from some of its deepest traditions with every passing year of the professional era, so having locked-and-loaded Munster and Leinster sides for a Thomond Park duel feels like a throwback. And a welcome one too.

Final trial’ games and clashes between ‘possible’ and ‘probable’ Ireland teams even preceded my playing days – yes, that long ago – but the impression they made on international rugby in this country could be seen for years after their end. We actually had a ‘final trial’ game of sorts out of necessity under Eddie O’Sullivan in May 2003.

The last of the provinces were out of Europe following semi-final exits for Munster (v Toulouse) and Leinster (v Perpignan) a couple of weeks previous; the Celtic League had been wrapped up in February (we beat Neath in the final); and the AIL season had also recently concluded – we were starved of competitive options.

