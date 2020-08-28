Weekend's PRO14 derbies to go ahead after Connacht and Munster return no positive Covid tests

Leinster are set to take on Ulster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday with Munster v Connacht the following day. Photo: PA Archive/Press Association Images

Both of Ireland's PRO14 derbies will go ahead as planned at the Aviva Stadium this weekend after the IRFU confirmed that the Covid-19 testing, which took place in Connacht and Munster this week has produced zero positive results.

The welcome news follows yesterday's confirmation that Leinster and Ulster's squad also yielded zero positive results from their routine testing.

153 players and staff were tested in Connacht and Munster this week, while the eight-person IRFU match official team have also produced zero positive results.

To date, there have been 1231 tests conducted across the IRFU professional player and staff group and 9 positive tests reported from the Academy system.

Read More

9 of those Covid cases were found in the Ulster Academy this week, which has resulted in their training being cancelled until further notice.

Although one senior Ulster player is now self-isolating having been identified as a potential close contact, he has since tested negative for the virus.

Ulster will take on Leinster at the Aviva tomorrow (7.35) before Munster look to secure their semi-final place against Connacht on Sunday (3.0).

Online Editors