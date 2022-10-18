‘We will keep our cards close to our chest’ – Munster tight-lipped on Tadhg Beirne and Craig Casey injuries

Munster forwards coach Andi Kyriacou insists the province will be keeping their cards close to their chest concerning the availability of some of their key men for Saturday's showdown with Leinster at the Aviva Stadium.

A lengthy injury update has left Tadhg Beirne and Craig Casey (both groin) in a race to be fit for this weekend, as they, along with Edwin Edogbo (calf), await the results of respective scans.

To add to Munster's headaches, Roman Salanoa (head), Stephen Archer (ankle) and Calvin Nash (thigh) are also doubtful for the Leinster clash.

Andy Farrell will be sweating over Beirne and Casey in particular ahead of tomorrow's Ireland squad announcement for the November internationals.

Although Munster have not yet ruled Beirne, Casey, Edogbo, Nash or Archer out of contention this week, it is never encouraging when you hear players need scans.

“That’s the beauty of going Saturday to Saturday, we get that extra day’s work and time for lads to recover,” Kyriacou said.

“Our medical team is doing a hell of a job trying to get these lads patched up. We’ll see, we will make some decisions on Thursday.

“We will keep our cards close to our chest on that one and just give the lads as much time as possible so we can get them out on the field.”

Asked to elaborate further on the severity of Beirne's setback ahead of the Ireland squad announcement, Kyriacou said:

“We’ve just got to give him as much time as we can. I’m sure his body will let us know in good time.

“We obviously want him out playing for us, but I feel that where we are this time of year, rolling into the World Cup as well, we’ve got to give the lads as much of a chance as possible as well to go and play for Ireland.

“So we’ll take advice from the medical team and Tadhg’s body itself, and between those two, they’ll let us know.”

Pressed further on whether or not Beirne would feature against Leinster this weekend: Kyriacou added:

“We’ll see. I’ve got no idea. I’m sorry about that. I’d love to give you a headline or a story or something, but I don’t know.

"I definitely don’t know that. We’ll have to wait and see, in terms of what the lads come back with.”