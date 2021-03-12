Away from the glare of the Six Nations carnival, this dead rubber in Parma will have little impact on the wider rugby world. For Dan Sheehan, it’s another step along the way to the big show.

The rise of the 22-year-old powerhouse hooker is seen as inevitable within the game. It’s only a matter of when, not if, he starts pushing into the Leinster first-team and joining his Lansdowne clubmate Rónan Kelleher in the Irish squad.

Like the Ireland hooker, the Clongowes graduate is a supreme athlete and his 6ft 3ins frame is big for his position; drawing comparisons with Springbok No 2 Malcolm Marx.

“I love being on the ball in a bit of space and also being a bit of a physical presence so it’s definitely handy to have size in areas that probably it hasn’t traditionally been, but you look at the likes of Malcolm Marx or there are big hookers coming through that have been really successful, so I don’t see why it’s a point to hold back,” he says.

Sheehan’s route to the top took in an interesting stop during his childhood years.

“I played Bective minis before I went to Romania,” he explains.

“I was about 10, there for three years. We didn’t play any rugby, but I had my brother there and we were throwing the ball around to keep it going and when I got back to Clongowes I started back into it.

“I don’t think I’d even heard of Romania, but we were sat down at the dinner table and told we’re going to Romania! It was a really positive experience, the whole family was there for three years and we were in a sort of international school, so it wasn’t too much of a change.

“I didn’t have to learn the language or anything. it was a short stint there, so it was fine.”

Now, his sights are firmly set on the Ireland No 2 shirt and tonight’s second start in blue is a big step along the way.

Notably, Old Belvedere No 8 Alex Soroka makes his first start, while Leo Cullen hands debuts to Seán O’Brien and Kilkenny youngster Tim Corkery off the bench.

The talent factory keeps producing.

Verdict: Leinster

ZEBRE – G Di Giulio; P Bruno, J Elliott, E Lucchin, G D’Onofrio; A Rizzi, J Renton; P Buonfiglio, M Ceciliani, M Nocera; M Kearney, I Nagle; I Bianchi, PJ Leavasa, R Giammarioli. Reps: N Taddia, A Tarus, E Bello, S Ortis, L Krumov, N Casilio, G Palazzani, L Masselli.

LEINSTER – M O’Reilly; C Kelleher, J O’Brien, R O’Loughlin, D Kearney; H Byrne, L McGrath (capt); P Dooley, D Sheehan, T Clarkson; R Molony, J Dunne; J Murphy, S Penny, Alex Soroka. Reps: J Tracy, M Hanan, M Bent, D Toner, S O’Brien, H O’Sullivan , T Corkery, J Osborne.

REF – M Mitrea (FIR)

Zebre v Leinster, Live, eir Sport, 5.45

