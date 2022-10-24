We haven’t yet seen the best of Mack Hansen says Andy Friend after a two-try salvo

Mack Hansen of Connacht celebrates after scoring his side's fourth try during the United Rugby Championship match between Connacht and Scarlets at The Sportsground in Galway. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Connacht coach Andy Friend believes we haven’t seen the best yet of Mack Hansen and he expects his fellow Canberra native to push on a lot more for Ireland in the Autumn Internationals and into the Six Nations.

Hansen has been a sensation since he arrived at the Sportsground over a year ago and he produced the X factor again on Friday night with two tries, as Connacht secured a 36-14 bonus-point win over Scarlets.

However, Friend said Hansen was far from happy with his display and the standard he sets for himself doesn’t allow for basic errors, and the Connacht coach reckons the 24-year old has a lot more to offer and can reach even higher levels.

“I think he can. I know he wasn’t happy with his performance out there,” said Friend. “He scores two tries but there was errors in the game tonight which you tend to see.

“When Mack Hansen is decisive, and just trusts his ability and goes flat out, he’s a handful. He was starting to guess himself a touch tonight. There is more in Mack Hansen, without a doubt, but I know that will be a performance he’ll be frustrated with.”

Another Australian hitting top form is Connacht winger John Porch and Friend is surprised the Wallabies have not come calling for the former Aussies sevens player.

“I think he has played every minute of every game. How he is not in that Wallabies set-up is amazing to me. He is an incredible talent,” said Friend.

“We know we can put him at full-back, he can play on the wing, his high ball stuff is excellent and he has really worked on his kicking game.

“He is elusive with the ball, brave in defence, all things you want from a bloke. He’s delivering that. He’s been outstanding for us.”

Porch, now in his fourth season with Connacht, will become Irish qualified the season after next, but by then he will be 30.

“He’d have to have this season and one more, then he would become eligible to play for Ireland. He and his wife Ella have settled here now and the way he’s playing his footy, he’s enjoying himself. He’s been brilliant for us,” added Friend.