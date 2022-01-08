'We had a normal week' - Van Graan shuts out the noise as he praises Munster's tactical reaction to Zebo red card

Munster head coach Johann van Graan at the United Rugby Championship match against Ulster at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Johann van Graan says he had no problem shutting out the criticism that came his and his team's way last week.

And the Munster coach was delighted with the way his team responded to losing captain Peter O'Mahony in the warm-up and Simon Zebo to a 15th minute red in their come from behind win over Ulster at Thomond Park tonight.

Tadhg Beirne came into the team as captain and gave a superb performance, while Alex Kendellen scored the winning try having not initially been in the match-day squad.

After losing to Connacht last week and facing criticism of his tactics, van Graan was happy with the way his team tactically adjusted to the challenge of playing with 14 men for so long.

“No, it was not really that tough," he said of a week in which Munster legend Keith Wood suggested it was time to replace the South African coach who is moving to Bath at the end of the season.

"We had a normal week. We had our meeting on Monday after the loss, as we always do. We had a very good training week. We are just very glad about the result.

"That was what we had planned all week to do; obviously the red card made it a bit more difficult, I thought at half-time we had a good tactical discussion in terms of what to do in our backfield, our scrum and our line outs.

“It is always a 23-man effort. Obviously losing Pete in the warm-up we had to adapt.

"We just said Tadhg is going to start the game, Alex will jump onto the bench. I thought we made good tactical decisions in the game in terms of when to put guys on and everybody played their part. It is always difficult to play a game with a player less, for what 65 minutes, but the belief is always there and tactically we stayed in it.

“We used our opportunities pretty well.

“We are consistent and composed. We don’t really react if it goes very badly or very well. We are a team that knows what we are doing; we are all aligned. It was very calm by all involved.”

Ulster coach Dan McFarland said Munster deserved to win and admitted to having a sinking feeling when Zebo was walking off after a head-high tackle on Mike Lowry.

And he said the disruption his side suffered after having two games called off due to the prevalence of Covid-19 in their camp was not a factor.

"We’ve no excuses, lots of teams have had same type of (Covid) situations, we’d a good week’s preparation and lots of good players on the pitch and we deservedly lost the match," he said.

"When Munster got that red card, you got that gut feeling they’d get fired up and they did. They’d lots of energy, they came at us proper full on. In some areas we didn’t match that.

"We got a handle on it second-half for a period, a couple of poor executions in our territory game and conceded field position and that’s not where we wanted to be.

"We had opportunities in their 22 and didn’t take them."