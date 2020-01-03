'We got out-played' - Munster coach Johann van Graan's honest verdict after defeat against Ulster

MUNSTER coach Johann van Graan said he takes responsibility for his team's recent slump as they go into their pivotal European clash away to Racing 92 on the back of a run of two wins in seven games.

A 38-17 defeat to a rampant Ulster side at Kingspan Stadium was hardly the ideal preparation and the woes were compounded by a mounting injury list as Fineen Wycherley, Andrew Conway and Niall Scannell were all forced off.

The Reds are on a tough run right now, having drawn at home to Racing and lost to Saracens, Leinster and now Ulster as their coach has been forced to dig deep into his squad as a result of injuries and squad management on the back of the World Cup.

"Our European pool was always going to be tough against Racing and Saracens specifically, we got that draw which we'd love to have had a win (against Racing)," van Graan stated.

"We were forced to make 14 changes against Edinburgh and then we had the two games against Saracens. The second one I thought we played well, unlucky not to get away with a point.

"It was 10 changes for that game, then guys had to go away for two weeks.

"Then, more guys had to go away, seven changes again and then 10 tonight again 10 changes so obviously it is a concern. We want to win every single game but literally we haven't had any continuity.

"Ulster only had two players who had to go on a break and you can see it in their play. They have a lot of continuity in selection and they are pretty injury free bar Marcell (Coetzee), who is a big player for them."

Ulster's John Cooney in action against Munster's Jack O'Donoghue. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Although his side have a mounting injury list, van Graan will welcome a number of rested stars back from their break on Monday with Jean Kleyn, CJ Stander, Mike Haley and Chris Farrell among those due to return.

"I think we will have a few more lads back on Monday. As a group we haven't even reviewed the Saracens game because everyone was away," he said.

"Our top 12 guys weren't with us for two weeks so we will look at it as a group and see what we could have done better tonight and then move on.

"This was an incredible block of 13 games and we are going now into game 12 of 13; so a different competition, a different challenge coming up against a team in Paris under the roof on a 4G pitch which is totally different than we face out there.

"That is rugby, I will take the responsibility on my side, straight on the nose and then we move on."

Van Graan lamented his side's discipline in Belfast as he added: "I thought we started pretty well, got a nice try but we were unable to exit and they got three points. Then, we had an attacking lineout and were penalised for a side-clean, we turned that over and kicked long and then they caught us on the blindside with (John) Cooney's try.

"Then, multiple penalties on our goal-line. I think we were lucky not to concede a yellow card there, I thought we got to within seven on the stroke of half-time, 17-10 at half-time and we spoke at half-time about discipline and patience and we conceded a penalty just after half-time, we conceded a try and went from 17 to 24-10 straight away.

"We came up against a good side at home who haven't lost here for a long time.

"We had to play more, on 31-10 that intercept killed the game.

"So, we got out-played on the evening and I'm very disappointed."

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ulster coach Dan McFarland said John Cooney was his side's chief concern after he was forced off with a head injury. They face Clermont away next Saturday.

And the Englishman was pleased with his side's performance as they made it seven wins in their last eight games.

"You've got to be pleased. Munster are a quality team, (on) both sides of the ball they tested us today. Our attack was going to have to be really good to get points off them," he said.

"They have the best record, in my opinion, in the PRO14 and Champions Cup defensively, so we would have to be astute in attack and sharp in what we were doing.

"Fair play, Dwayne put a really good plan together, our first try came off exactly what he'd shown the lads and explained what we needed to do, and we executed it perfectly. Our set plays I thought worked really well.

"The players out on the pitch had to do a job as well, and I thought Stu McCloskey was immense today."

"We just needed control on the game and we got that, and we displayed when we hold onto the ball in the 22 we were able to squeeze them and get the points.

"It was tight in Thomond Park, and at 60 minutes we were in the lead. Little bit of a change, at 60 minutes we were well in front here.

"Yes, it was good to get the points, but the bottom line is we had to work really hard for it. I think they're a really good team, they defend really hard and their attacking shape is really good

"We had to be at our best, they caused us problems."

Online Editors