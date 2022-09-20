‘We can immediately address it’ – Munster forwards coach Andi Kyriacou sees quick fixes to breakdown issues

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree and forwards coach Andi Kyriacou during a Munster Rugby squad training session at the University of Limerick in Limerick. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Munster forwards coach Andi Kyriacou believes the breakdown issues which hampered his side during last weekend's defeat to Cardiff can be eradicated ahead of Sunday's return trip to Wales to take on the Dragons.

Cardiff got the better of Munster on the opening day of the URC season, with the Welsh side's dominant breakdown a key reason why they ran out winners.

Kyriacou, who joined the senior setup from the Academy over the summer, is hoping to see major improvements this weekend at Rodney Parade.

"The breakdown stuff, we can immediately address, as we were challenged well by Cardiff there,” Kyriacou said.

“But some of the pattern work, we're seeing massive improvements through the summer in pre-season games and into Round 1. There are big improvements within those three games.

“What we expect is to keep improving and it's always going to be a long-term thing, that we keep pushing ourselves on and testing each other.

"The way we're training is designed to stress the players, so it will inevitably take time and we should see improved performances as we move through.”

Although Munster were rusty in the season opener, there is a realisation that many of their individual errors are quick fixes, as they continue to get to grips with the new game-plan under Graham Rowntree.

“A bit of both, definitely,” Kyriacou continued.

“We understand as a group that there are areas individually we all need to work on and sharpen up on. That'll come the more we play together.

“We'll get our timings together and we'll get that feel of what players will do instinctively as well, and how we can support that. That'll definitely add to more accuracy around our catch-pass.

“In terms of the team, it's going to take some time for us to bed these things in, and the great thing about it is we have a good, nice long week to put right some of them things, work on it, keep improving, so our performance keeps improving at the weekend.”

Having worked with many of Munster's young stars last year when he rejoined the province following a loan spell as a player in the 2006/07 season, Kyriacou is relishing the step up the senior ranks.

"It has been fairly smooth,” the English man added.

“I was pretty lucky in the fact that Wig (Rowntree) was the forwards coach last season. He was very aligned in terms of stuff we were trying to put in place with the Academy.

“That alignment has helped not just with me transitioning into the senior programme but also with our Academy players who have come onto their first years of senior contracts.

“The lads who are currently in the Academy training with us on a daily basis, they're not missing a beat either. That has been very handy to have that all the way through.

“My job now is to pick that up with Tommy (O'Donnell) and BOC (Brendan O'Connor) who are in the Academy and make sure the same messaging is in place."