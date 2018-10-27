WATCH: Joyous scenes in Thomond Park as Rory Scannell seals victory with last kick of the match

You wonder were they counting the days since the last meeting, which added to the stores of bad blood between these teams

You wonder were they counting the days since the last meeting, which added to the stores of bad blood between these teams

If so then Rory Scannell will claim he was practising his match-winning kick every step of the way. In early September Munster went to Glasgow and were pretty much beaten up in a bad-tempered game where the home team's first half was near perfection.

They were very good again last night only to be caught on the whistle with a huge penalty from Scannell. It was a phenomenal finish to a game Munster trailed by 14 points on the hour.

And it was always fractious. We didn't have to wait too long for the first disagreement. Virtually from the first point of contact Peter O'Mahony and D'arcy Rae got embroiled with each other. Others joined in. We had another few minor flashpoints before it settled into a fine game where Munster went from looking very strong in the first quarter to trailing 12-7 at half-time, having been hit with two long,range tries of the highest quality by the away side. By the finish Munster had escaped with a massive morale-boosting win.

Their start was sound. After 10 minutes James Cronin forced his way over after the forwards got around the corner for the third time, having launched the attack off a maul. Those same forwards seemed to have a clear advantage and when Glasgow full-back Ruaridh Jackson was caught behind his own posts you expected the Warriors to concede at the resulting five-metre scrum. They survived a fairly blatant offside off that retreating scrum, and with that Munster's chance of a 14-0 lead went south.

It was a huge moment, emphasised by Glasgow's ability to get out of danger and do damage from distance. On 25 minutes for example Alby Mathewson ran a free-kick off a scrum and grubbered to the corner. Had it gone out it would have suited well enough; instead George Horne started the most unlikely of counter attacks, combining brilliantly with Jackson. Matt Fagerson and Rory Hughes added quality to the move and Horne finished it; his brother Peter missed the conversion, as he did a penalty on half-hour mark.

Still, they were delighted at having stopped Munster's flow, and when on 36 minutes Sammy Arnold shot out of the line and came up empty-handed Munster were trouble again. Nick Gregg did really well with the timing of his pass for George Horne to get over for his second, converted this time for a 12-7 lead. They would have added to that lead but for a pass called forward — it looked okay — in a move that saw Arnold bounced in the tackle and concussed.

If the 13,356 crowd — that was the official attendance including the season ticket holders who stayed at home — had hoped for a rapid change in fortune after the break it wasn't happening.

On 50 minutes however Glasgow went further in front when Fagerson did well off the bck of a series of close-in scrums to score. At 17-7 the home team were in big trouble, even more so when JJ Hanrahn failed to ground having done all the hard work. He pulled back three points with a penalty soon after but then Peter Horne got over on an advantage play, unconverted again, to give Glasgow a bonus point and a 24-10 lead with 20 minutes left.

Two tries in seven minutes – from Wootton with a great finish, and then Mathewson from a metre out – changed the complexion of the game.

From there Glasgow, defending a two point lead, put everything they had into keeping possession into the wind.

They did it successfully until with seconds left they were done for sealing off. Up stepped Scannell an did the business from probably 60 metres.

He cleared the crossbar with heaps to spare.

Scorers — Munster: Cronin, Wootton, Mathewson try each; Hanrahan pen, con, R Scannell pen, Keatley con. Glasgow Warriors: Horne 3 tries, con, Thompson con.

Munster: M Haley; A Conway, S Arnold (A Wootton 40), R Scannell, K Earls; JJ Hanrahan (I Keatley 62), A Mathewson (N Cronin 77); J Cronin (D Kilcoyne 46), N Scannell, J Ryan (S Archer 58), J Kleyn (F Wycherley 78), B Holland, P O'Mahony, CJ Stander, C Cloete (A Botha 61).

Glasgow: R Jackson; N Matawalu, N Grigg, S Johnson (S McDowall 23), R Hughes (B Thomson 52); P Horne, G Horne; O Kebble (J Bhatti 38) G Stewart (K Bryce 77), D Rae (P de Plessis 65), R Harley, S Cummings, A Ashe (C Fusaro 63), M Fagerson, C Gibbins (capt)

Referee: D Jones (Wales)

Online Editors