LIONS Tadhg Beirne and Bundee Aki will be on opposite sides of the fence at Thomond Park tomorrow night when Munster host Connacht in the United Rugby Championship.

Despite last week’s stunning win over Scarlets, head coach Johann van Graan has followed through on plans to make wholesale changes to his team with Chris Cloete the sole survivor at openside wing forward.

Joey Carbery replaces Ben Healy as Craig Casey returns at scrum-half, with Conor Murray given another week after his Lions experience.

Keith Earls reverts to the outside centre where he’ll partner Rory Scannell, with Simon Zebo back on the wing as part of a back three that also features Mike Haley and Andrew Conway.

Up front, Ireland trio Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and John Ryan start in the front-row, with Beirne and Jean Kleyn in the engine room and captain Peter O’Mahony and Gavin Coombes joining Cloete in the back-row.

Connacht, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back from their underwhelming defeat to Dragons last week and the return of Aki should give them a lift.

He joins former Munster man Sammy Arnold in a powerful midfield, with Tiernan O’Halloran, John Porch and Mack Hansen in the back three and Jack Carty partnering Caolin Blade at half-back.

Up front, Matthew Burke, Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham form the front-row, with Ultan Dillane joined by Niall Murray at lock and Cian Prendergast, Paul Boyle and another ex-Munster man Conor Oliver in the back-row.

On the bench, Andy Friend has gone for a 6/2 split of forwards and backs and can call on the power of Abraham Papali’i. Tom Daly is covering the outside back positions.

After Healy starred last week and Jack Crowley came off the bench, van Graan has selected Jake Flannery as his back-up out-half with a number of last week’s starters in line to make an impact off the bench.

Munster v Connacht, tomorrow, 7.35; RTÉ, Premier Sports;

Munster: M Haley; A Conway, K Earls, R Scannell, S Zebo; J Carbery, C Casey; D Kilcoyne, N Scannell, J Ryan; J KIeyn, T Beirne; P O’Mahony (capt), C Cloete, G Coombes. Reps: D Barron, J Loughman, S Archer, F Wycherley, J O’Donoghue, N Cronin, J Flannery, D Goggin.

Connacht – T O’Halloran; J Porch, S Arnold, B Aki, M Hansen; J Carty, C Blade; M Burke, D Heffernan, F Bealham; N Murray, U Dillane; C Prendergast, C Oliver, P Boyle.

Reps: S Delahunt, G McGrath, J Aungier, E Masterson, A Papali’I, K Marmion, J Butler, T Daly.