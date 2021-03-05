Van Graan hails Munster's courage under pressure as they book first final of his tenure

Munster's Joey Carbery kicks the winning penalty during the PRO14 win over Connacht at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Between the four walls of the Munster dressing-room, Friday night's clash with Connacht was billed as a semi-final and under Johann van Graan those words are associated with painful defeats to Leinster.

So, there was a palpable sense of relief that the Reds were able to get over the line at Thomond Park. They had the safety net of two more fixtures against Scarlets and Benetton to book their place in March 27's final, but they won't need it.

For van Graan, who has falled at the penultimate stage three times in his tenure, it is a significant step.

"We spoke about it in-house as a real semi-final week for us, we knew that if we came through this we would be in the final," he said.

Caolin Blade of Connacht is tackled by Damien de Allende of Munster during the Guinness PRO14 match at Thomond Park in Limerick.

Caolin Blade of Connacht is tackled by Damien de Allende of Munster during the Guinness PRO14 match at Thomond Park in Limerick.

"It was, in inverted commas, a typical semi-final.

"Two good teams that didn't want to let go. All credit to Connacht, they stuck into that game. It was a real tussle, it certainly wasn't the prettiest game in the world and one or two big moments made a big difference. I'm very glad about that."

Van Graan was delighted with his team's composure on a night when the lineout malfunctioned and Chris Cloete's yellow card might have turned the tide.

"We handled the pressure," he said.

"We didn't start the game well, we got pinged into our own 22, that charge-down, they had the scrum and scored straight away.

"Connacht had a rreally good start. I think our composure to get back into it, we could have gone 10-10 at half time when we missed that kick.

"At half time there was good clarity from everybody, we said we weren't going to go into our shells and I think we started the second half really well. The scrum went very well tonight, all credit to Connacht for putting our lineout under pressure.

"I knew that by selecting this team, the bench is very important. I felt our bench... on 52 or 53 minutes, I made four changes (bringing on Kevin O'Byrne, Joey Carbery, Jean Kleyn and Damian De Allende) and I think that made a big difference to give us renewed energy.

"If you look where we finished the game, in their 22, literally five metres out, I think we managed that really well. A lot of growth by the team and it wasn't our best performance by a long way. but it was enough to get us into a final."

Captain Billy Holland said the squad are delighted to reach a first final since their 2017 defeat to Scarlets under Rassie Erasmus.

"Relief we’re into a final, it’s great," the retiring second-row said.

"That was the target when we set out going into the game, it was a tough game, we wanted to win and get into a final and we’re there. Lots to work on with our performance.

"Connacht are a good side and they threw everything at us. Some facets of our game didn’t work very well today but semi-finals are about getting over the line and we haven’t always managed that so we’re going to take the result and move forward and look forward to that in three weeks time.

“It was very draining both physically and mentally. Mentally it was a tough battle out there, wer’d do something well then not so well.

"Connacht had one or two moments of brilliance and Mikey Haley scored a fantastic try, it was probably the difference at the end there."

Haley's all-important try drew high praise to the coach. The full-back's moment of magic broke the game open.

"Mikey has had a very consistent season," Van Graan said.

"It's great for him that he can sign a contract and then score a try like that. Really happy for him.

"I thought he was excellent tonight. He really attacked from behind and big games get won by special moments and that was certainly a big moment. It was one of the best individual tries you'll see all season."









Aki had gotten on Busby’s wrong side and was harshly done for coming through a ruck and playing the ball, which allowed Carbery kick what proved to be the winner.

Munster: M Haley; A Conway, C Farrell, R Scannell (D de Allende 57), S Daly; B Healy (J Carbery 57), C Casey; J Cronin (J Loughman 69), N Scannell (K O’Byrne 57), S Archer (J Ryan 60); F Wycherley (J Kleyn 57), B Holland (capt); J O’Donoghue (J O’Sullivan 73), C Cloete, G Coombes.

Connacht: T O’Halloran (A Wootton 60); J Porch, T Daly, B Aki, M Healy; J Carty, C Blade (K Marmion 69); D Buckley,

D Heffernan (S Delahunt 69), F Bealham (J Aungier 60); U Dillane, G Thornbury; J Butler (capt), C Oliver, P Boyle (E Masterson 69).

Referee: C Busby (IRFU)

