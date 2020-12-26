Van Graan desperate to keep Reds moving in right direction

If last weekend's superb win in Clermont does prove to be a watershed moment for Johann van Graan's time in charge of Munster, then backing it up at home to Leinster would have provided further significant evidence that the province are on the right track under the South African.

However, in keeping with the general theme of 2020, those plans were scuppered on the back of Covid-19 related issues within the Leinster camp.

The feeling was that Van Graan would have called upon his Ireland internationals for this evening's postponed game, and with Leinster set to rest many of their heavy hitters, Munster, in theory at least, would have an ideal opportunity to notch another important victory along their journey.

As it is, the Munster and Leinster players will have a rare St Stephen's Day off before they shift their respective focus to Ulster and Connacht on January 2.

The disruption is the last thing Munster needed, as they would have relished the chance to build on their momentum against the side who remain the barometer in the PRO14.

It hasn't been all plain sailing since Van Graan arrived in Limerick in November 2017, and having navigated some choppy waters he appears to have steadied the ship to such an extent that supporters are starting to have genuine belief that Munster can challenge for silverware again.

Encouraging

For all that, the barren, trophy-less spell will stretch into its 10th year by the time Munster get a chance to end it, there have been enough encouraging signs this season to suggest better days lie ahead.

Van Graan has assembled a top-class coaching duo in Stephen Larkham and Graham Rowntree, and although he had planned to recruit an extra member to his backroom team, the financial difficulties brought about by the pandemic put a swift halt to that.

The Munster squad will have been bouncing into their High Performance Centre every week over the last few months, but they had an extra pep in their step last Monday following their historic first victory in Clermont.

The international players have slotted seamlessly back into the system, which is always a tell-tale sign that things are going well on and off the pitch.

And while the front-liners were with Ireland, the young guns, along with more veterans such as Billy Holland and Stephen Archer, have helped keep the show on the road.

There is now genuine competition in most positions within the Munster team, which is not something you could have said in previous years.

Then when you consider the calibre of injured players they will hope to call upon in the New Year, things are looking up for Van Graan and his grand plan.

However, for all of the strides that have been made this campaign, Munster will always be judged come the business end of the season.

Not reaching the knockout stages of last season's Champions Cup was a bitter pill to swallow, and while the condensed format of the current tournament means there is no margin for error, the manner of their comeback win in France last weekend spoke volumes for the attitude within the squad.

The players are playing for the coaches, and most importantly they are playing for each other which has reaped huge reward as nine wins from nine suggests.

Munster would have welcomed another stern test of their progress tonight, but they must wait until the New Year to get a crack at their old foes.

Since Van Graan took over as Munster head coach, he has faced Leinster eight times, yet he has only managed to beat Leo Cullen's men once (in 2018).

Whatever way you dress it up, it's a poor record for a team desperate to close the gap.

And such is Leinster's dominance, Munster know that if they do start getting the better of them again, then they won't be far away from winning that elusive title.

Van Graan's task hasn't changed since he first walked in the door at Munster, as he looks to be the man to lead the province back to glory.

The influx of hugely exciting young players such as Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Gavin Coombes and Thomas Ahern has lifted the optimism within the club, while the world-class signings of Damian de Allende and RG Snyman was a statement of intent.

A huge focus over the last year has been to improve the skill level of the forwards, and that was very evident in Clermont with the pack looking far more comfortable on the ball.

That is one of the many things that Leinster do better than most other teams, and Munster's settled coaching team have recognised that.

"Look, we're a year down the line with Steve, JP (Ferreira), Graham, and I together with George (Murray, video analyst)," Van Graan maintains.

"Hopefully when we talk a year from now, then we'll be down the line even more.

"That's why I say teams that stay together for a very long time become very successful if they've got the right people in place and it's all about the team. And I certainly believe we've got the right people in place.

"Everybody is pulling in the same direction: players, management, coaches and as a club.

"Look, we know that we've got a long way to go and our aim is to get into the play-offs and then perform in those play-offs.

"In a season, you're going to get ups and downs, we've got to make sure that we learn every week, something that I believe we are doing. Certainly over the last nine games I believe we've grown our game.

"We have some big challenges over the next five weeks, then we'll reassess and take the second part of the season in February."

By then, we'll have a much better idea of where Munster stand in the grand scheme of things, but for now, the squad can take a well-earned breather, before Van Graan plots the next step along this impressive upward trajectory.