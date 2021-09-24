| 14.4°C Dublin

URC’s success depends on the on-field product

New teams and a shiny brand only go so far as new dawn beckons

Garry Ringrose of Leinster, with from left, Paul Boyle of Connacht, Chris Farrell of Munster and Kieran Treadwell of Ulster during the United Rugby Championship launch at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Garry Ringrose of Leinster, with from left, Paul Boyle of Connacht, Chris Farrell of Munster and Kieran Treadwell of Ulster during the United Rugby Championship launch at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

When they launched the Premier League in 1992, Sky Sports christened the new competition as ‘A whole new ball-game’. Rugby in this neck of the woods needs the United Rugby Championship (URC) to have a similarly transformative effect.

That’s what is being promised by Roc Nation, the company founded by rapper Jay-Z who have been brought on board as partners of rugby’s ambitious new league. The latest iteration of what began life as the Celtic League kicks off in Parma this evening as Zebre host the Lions of Johannesburg.

This week, Roc Nation’s president Michael Yormark gave an interview to the42.ie in which he spoke about the firm’s vision for the tournament and a desire to “modernise the sport”. “We’re going to help the URC to change the game,” he vowed. “From the player-council perspective, from a game-presentation and fan-engagement perspective, from a social and digital perspective, from a ‘content’ perspective.”

