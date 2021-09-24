URC’s success depends on the on-field product

When they launched the Premier League in 1992, Sky Sports christened the new competition as ‘A whole new ball-game’. Rugby in this neck of the woods needs the United Rugby Championship (URC) to have a similarly transformative effect.

That’s what is being promised by Roc Nation, the company founded by rapper Jay-Z who have been brought on board as partners of rugby’s ambitious new league. The latest iteration of what began life as the Celtic League kicks off in Parma this evening as Zebre host the Lions of Johannesburg.

This week, Roc Nation’s president Michael Yormark gave an interview to the42.ie in which he spoke about the firm’s vision for the tournament and a desire to “modernise the sport”. “We’re going to help the URC to change the game,” he vowed. “From the player-council perspective, from a game-presentation and fan-engagement perspective, from a social and digital perspective, from a ‘content’ perspective.”

This is heady talk for a competition that has struggled to attract the full focus of rugby fans in its own markets, with a myriad of factors working against organisers’ efforts to make it a mainstay of the sporting landscape.

Read More

There have been flashes when its potential has been on full view. The knockouts have often captured the imagination, the standalone finals have been great events and the emergence of Glasgow Warriors, Scarlets and Connacht as winners in the last decade were genuinely impactful sporting stories.

Too often, however, the league has been easy to ignore for fans who could point to the absence of leading internationals, one-sided fixtures, name and format changes and the decision to move behind paywalls as reasons not to watch.

The challenge of running a league in different countries is real. Until now, it has been difficult to attract the Irish fan to watch a Welsh-Scottish game for example. Expansion, in that context, is a risky strategy but the hope is the arrival of the Lions, the Stormers, the Bulls and the Sharks will make a real difference in terms of quality.

Their inclusion means a new format, with teams fighting on two fronts as they look to qualify for Europe through their regional ‘shields’, while also competing for the tournament’s knockout stages by finishing in the top eight.

The IRFU and the provinces were against the regionalisation of the European qualification and they have a point, but the scramble for points in that conference will make for a compelling competition.

The tournament will largely broadcast free-to-air this season in Ireland, Scotland and Wales, while an effort has been made to reduce the number of fixtures that clash directly with international windows in an attempt to ensure the star players play in the tournament.

Yormark cites the NBA as an example to follow to try cross the divide from analogue to digital when it comes to communicating with a generation of fans, but there are obvious differences between the competitions in terms of structure and scale.

So, we can expect snappy highlights videos with high production values and better engagement with media organisations new and old in an attempt to build the profile of teams and players alike.

Ultimately, what happens on the field will be key.

Fans, new and old, want compelling games and the league must be competitive. Leinster’s dominance is not healthy, the paucity of performance from Wales, Scotland and Italy last season can’t be repeated, the refereeing has to be better and some of the grounds need to be improved.

The absence of current Springboks from the South Africans’ squads is a blow, while launching the league on the same weekend as the Boks face the All Blacks is hardly ideal and shows that the new dawn will still have some challenges. Irish rugby, however, needs it to work.

Andy Farrell will rely on URC games to pick his international squad this November, while the provinces are selling season tickets based on the competition. This is Irish rugby’s bread and butter. We can be cynical about big promises to ‘change the game’, but a compelling, competitive tournament is essential to the sport’s health.

The ancillary stuff will help launch the new tournament, but the rugby must be good to keep people watching. That’s the URC’s biggest challenge.