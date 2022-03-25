URC teams: Leo Cullen names his Leinster side to take on Connacht in appetiser before Champions Cup clashes

Saturday will see Connacht and Leinster face-off for the first of three encounters in the space of four weeks, with the historic Heineken Champions Cup knockout games beginning in two weeks’ time.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has named his side for the United Rugby Championship clash at the Sportsground on Saturday evening.

The squad will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing interprovincial defeat against Ulster on their last day out.

There's a welcome return to the line-up for centre Ciarán Frawley, who has recovered from a facial injury. He's joined in midfield by Jamie Osborne.

The last line will be made up of Jimmy O'Brien, with Tommy O'Brien on his right and Rory O'Loughlin on his left.

Luke McGrath captains the side, partnering Ross Byrne in the half-backs.

Up front, recent centurion Peter Dooley, James Tracy and Michael Ala'alatoa are the front row, with Ross Molony and Joe McCarthy packing down behind them.

The starting XV is completed by a back row of Rhys Ruddock, Scott Penny and Max Deegan.

Among the replacements, there's a potential debut for Academy back Chris Cosgrave.

A versatile player, Cosgrave can play anywhere across the back three but has also lined out at out-half and centre during his school days in St Michael's College.

Now playing his club rugby with UCD, he also played for Old Belvedere in his earlier years.

Andy Friend and his coaching team have opted for seven changes from the side that lined out against Edinburgh three weeks ago. Denis Buckley, Niall Murray, Jarrad Butler, Kieran Marmion, Oran McNulty, Tom Farrell and Tiernan O’Halloran all come into the starting 15.



The backs are completed by captain Jack Carty, centre Tom Day and winger John Porch, while the tight five features hooker Dave Heffernan, tighthead prop Jack Aungier, and lock Oisín Dowling. There’s no changes on either flank meaning Cian Prendergast and Conor Oliver are retained.

Commenting on the team announcement, Head Coach Andy Friend says: "It’s been three weeks since our last game so we’ve had a long time to dwell on the Edinburgh performance and understand what happened, and we’ve had two good weeks of training under our belt since then.

There’s been no talk about the Champions Cup games because tomorrow is a massive fixture in its own right. Our backs are against the wall if we’re to reach the playoffs and with a massive crowd behind us I’m sure all 23 men will put in a performance I know they’re capable of."

The Ulster match-day squad has been named to face DHL Stormers in Cape Town on Saturday afternoon.

Alan O’Connor will make his 150th appearance for the Ulster men, and he will skipper the side from the second row. Partnering O’Connor is Kieran Treadwell who returns from international duties.

Eric O’Sullivan and Marty Moore will take the starting prop positions with Rob Herring returning from Ireland camp at hooker. Greg Jones has been given the nod at blindside flanker, with Marcus Rea lining out at openside and Duane Vermeulen completing the pack at number eight.

Mike Lowry returns from international duties to start at full-back, with Craig Gilroy and Rob Lyttle assisting on the right and left wings. Stuart McCloskey and Stewart Moore will form the midfield partnership, and John Cooney comes in to start at scrum-half alongside Billy Burns at out-half.

Luke Marshall could make his first appearance this season having been named among the replacements after returning from injury. Joining him in the backs is David Shanahan and Ethan McIlroy. The forward reinforcements are Tom Stewart, Callum Reid, Gareth Milasinovich, Mick Kearney and Jordi Murphy.

Connacht (v Leinster): Tiernan O’Halloran; John Porch, Tom Farrell, Tom Daly, Oran McNulty; Jack Carty (capt), Kieran Marmion; Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Jack Aungier; Oisin Dowling, Niall Murray; Cian Prendergast, Conor Oliver, Jarrad Butler.

Replacements: Jonny Murphy, Matthew Burke, Greg McGrath, Ultan Dillane, Paul Boyle, Caolin Blade, Sammy Arnold, Diarmuid Kilgallen.

Leinster: Jimmy O'Brien; Tommy O'Brien, Jamie Osborne, Ciarán Frawley, Rory O'Loughlin; Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath (capt); Peter Dooley, James Tracy, Michael Ala'alatoa; Ross Molony, Joe McCarthy; Rhys Ruddock, Scott Penny, Max Deegan.

Replacements: Seán Cronin, Ed Byrne, Thomas Clarkson, Josh Murphy, Martin Moloney, Nick McCarthy, David Hawkshaw, Chris Cosgrave.

Ulster (v Stormers): Mike Lowry; Craig Gilroy, Stewart Moore, Stuart McCloskey, Rob Lyttle; Billy Burns, John Cooney; Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Marty Moore; Alan O’Connor (capt.), Kieran Treadwell; Greg Jones, Marcus Rea, Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: Tom Stewart, Callum Reid, Gareth Milasinovich, Mick Kearney, Jordi Murphy, David Shanahan, Luke Marshall, Ethan McIlroy.

Stormers: Warrick Gelant, Seabelo Senatla, Ruhan Nel, Damian Willemse, Leolin Zas, Manie Libbok, Paul de Wet, Steven Kitshoff (CAPT), Chad Solomon, Frans Malherbe, Adre Smith, Marvin Orie, Deon Fourie, Ernst van Rhyn, Evan Roos

Replacements: JJ Kotze, Brok Harris, Neethling Fouche, Connor Evans, Hacjivah Dayimani, Junior Pokomela, Herschel Jantjies, Rikus Pretorius