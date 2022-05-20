URC team news: Peter O’Mahony misses out on Munster’s visit to Leinster while Jordan Larmour returns for hosts

Peter O’Mahony has been ruled out of Munster’s trip to Dublin’s Aviva Stadium tomorrow where they seek the victory required to guarantee a home quarter-final in the United Rugby Championship.

However, Andrew Conway is back in the team for the first time in months while Mike Haley has also been passed fit.

Jack O’Donoghue captains Munster, with four changes to the side that faced Toulouse in the Champions Cup quarter-final.

Thomas Ahern, Andrew Conway, Dan Goggin and John Ryan all come into the side and a positional switch sees Fineen Wycherley move to the back row.

Haley starts at full-back, Conway returns from a knee injury for his first Munster appearance since January on the right wing and Keith Earls moves to the left wing.

Goggin and Chris Farrell start together in midfield with the half-back partnership of Conor Murray and Joey Carbery unchanged.

Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell and Ryan pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Ahern in the engine room.

Fineen Wycherley, Greencore Munster Rugby Academy man Alex Kendellen and O’Donoghue complete the side. Stephen Archer was unavailable due to illness.

Leinster boss Leo Cullen will be pleased to welcome back Jordan Larmour and Ryan Baird from injury to start and boost his options ahead of next weekend’s Champions Cup final against La Rochelle.

All of the established European fit front-liners are rested as the returning Larmour slots in at full-back with Rob Russell on his right and Rory O'Loughlin on his left.

The now-familiar pairing of Ciarán Frawley and Jamie Osborne are together in midfield again while there's a first home start for Cormac Foley at scrum-half where he has Harry Byrne outside him.

In the pack, Ed Byrne will captain the side and is joined in the front row by Seán Cronin and Thomas Clarkson.

Joe McCarthy and Josh Murphy are the locks with the returning Baird, Scott Penny and Max Deegan completing the starting XV.

On the bench, there's a potential debut for scrum-half Ben Murphy.

After being introduced to the game by Seapoint RC, Murphy later attended Presentation College Bray where he joined up with the school’s teams.

Before joining the Leinster Rugby Academy, his playing days continued post-school with Clontarf FC and Old Wesley RFC while he spent some time with this weekend's opponents on a short-term contract in late-2020.

He also once acted as mascot for a meeting with Edinburgh Rugby at the RDS in 2007 on a day where current senior team coach Felipe Contepomi was captain.

Fellow Academy players John McKee and Alex Soroka join Murphy on the replacements bench.

Cullen will also be able to call on Peter Dooley, Cian Healy, Devin Toner, David Hawkshaw and Adam Byrne.

Dylan Tierney-Martin is handed his first Connacht start at hooker for their dead rubber in Galway against Zebre, while there are also starts for Seán Masterson at openside flanker and Oran McNulty at full-back.

Included on the bench are departing players Ultan Dillane, Abraham Papali’i and Sammy Arnold who will make their final appearances for the club if called upon.

As is tradition in Connacht, all the departing players will be presented to the supporters after the final whistle – the first time since pre-COVID that such a presentation will be able to take place.

Centurions Denis Buckley and Finlay Bealham partner Tierney-Martin in the front row, while locks Gavin Thornbury and Niall Murray are paired together. Masterson is accompanied in the back row by his brother Eoghan and Cian Prendergast at number eight.

Kieran Marmion and captain Jack Carty continue in the half-backs while centres Tom Daly and Tom Farrell are also retained The side is completed by wingers Alex Wootton and John Porch.

“Even though we missed out on the playoffs we have plenty to play for tomorrow,” says coach Andy Friend.

“Finishing with a 50% win record is important, but more so is finishing on a high at our home ground – both for our playing group and our supporters.

“The likes of Dylan, Seán and Oran all deserve their opportunity tomorrow and I know the departing players involved will savour the experience as well."

Leinster: Jordan Larmour, Rob Russell, Jamie Osborne, Ciarán Frawley, Rory O'Loughlin, Harry Byrne, Cormac Foley, Ed Byrne (CAPT), Seán Cronin, Thomas Clarkson, Joe McCarthy, Josh Murphy, Ryan Baird, Scott Penny, Max Deegan

Replacements: John McKee, Peter Dooley, Cian Healy, Devin Toner, Alex Soroka, Ben Murphy, David Hawkshaw, Adam Byrne

Munster: Mike Haley, Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Dan Goggin, Keith Earls, Joey Carbery, Conor Murray, Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell, John Ryan, Jean Kleyn, Thomas Ahern, Fineen Wycherley, Alex Kendellen, Jack O'Donoghue (C)

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, Keynan Knox, Jason Jenkins, Jack Daly, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Rory Scannell

Connacht: Oran McNulty, John Porch, Tom Farrell, Tom Daly, Alex Wootton, Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion, Denis Buckley, Dylan Tierney-Martin, Finlay Bealham, Gavin Thornbury, Niall Murray, Eoghan Masterson, Seán Masterson, Cian Prendergast

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Matthew Burke, Jack Aungier, Ultan Dillane, Abraham Papali’I, Colm Reilly, Conor Fitzgerald, Sammy Arnold

Zebre Parma: Lorenzo Pani, Asaeli Tuivuaka, Franco Smith Jr., Enrico Lucchin, Jacopo Trulla, Carlo Canna, Chris Cook, Danilo Fischetti, Luca Bigi, Eduardo Bello, David Sisi (CAPT), Andrea Zambonin, Luca Andreani, Iacopo Bianchi, Taina Fox-Matamua

Replacements: Giampietro Ribaldi, Paolo Buonfiglio, Matteo Nocera, Leonard Krumov, Ross Vintcent, Nicolò Casilio, Alessandro Fusco, Junior Laloifi.